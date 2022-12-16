Retro Source gaming store in Farmingville inspired by 'Saved by the Bell'
First-time visitors to Retro Source, a hobby shop in Farmingville that specializes in vintage video games and reissued action figures, understandably may suspect they’ve slipped into a time warp. Or an alternate universe with the likes of Zack, Slater, Screech and Kelly. Remember them?
“The aesthetic of the entire store is a ‘Saved by the Bell,’ mid-to-late '80s, early '90s vibe,” says owner John Seitz, 40. “That was one of my go-to shows as a kid.”
The store, which opened in June, celebrates his love for the series and gaming and gives parents a place they can visit the past with their kids. The design of the shop door, along with school lockers and a pay phone, are cheeky nods to the teen sitcom that ran 1989 to 1993.
A cartoon-covered wall, TV sets airing vintage shows and commercials, and nods to flicks like “Back to the Future Part II” lend a playhouse feel and a fun “sensory overload,” Seitz says. “People love to take selfies here.”
Retro video games are shop mainstays, but newer ones compatible with Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 are also stocked. There’s a fleet of around 10 arcade games. To recreate his experience as a kid, playing games here is old school -- bring quarters.
Reissued action figures from the '80s and '90s include He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers.
Retro used games start at $7.99, while some highly collectible sealed games run up to $2,000. Action figures are priced from around $12.99 to $100. Pee-wee Herman toys go for $14.99 to $19.99.
“I try to make it as cost effective as I can for parents,” says Seitz, who lives near the store with his wife, Jennifer, and 8-year-old son Tyler. Somewhere Slater and Zack are smiling.
Retro Source is located at 1075 Portion Rd., Farmingville. Store hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m., Friday 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 631-320-0131