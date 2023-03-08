Rihanna's Savage X Fenty opening at Roosevelt Field mall this spring

A large "coming soon" announcement with a recognizable face at Simon Property Group’s Roosevelt Field in Garden City just may stop you in your shopping tracks. Rihanna’s hotly-anticipated, 3093-square-foot, Savage X Fenty store (in case you didn’t know it, her last name is Fenty) with its upbeat music and colorful lights and décor, will make it, “hard for a customer to walk by without wanting to peek their heads in,” says Christiane Pendarvis, the company’s co-president and chief design and merchandising officer.

The store, which is confirmed to open this April, is designed with a “dollhouse-like layout” featuring separate rooms filled with the brand’s lingerie, sleepwear, lounge and men’s collections.

The move to the mall was customer-driven, says Pendarvis. “While we sell product primarily online, we know that some customers prefer a tangible experience where they can touch and try on the product before purchase.”

At the very core of Rihanna’s business is body inclusivity and to that end, sizes go from XXS-4X across all product categories.

“We want every customer that goes through the doors to feel represented,” says Pendarvis, describing a wall of mannequins with different body types and sizes.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As for what will suit your shape and size? There’s a technological scanning system in an in-store fitting room that, within seconds, gets customers “matched with the best-fitting Savage X styles based on their exact body shapes,” she explains.

Pricing is easy on the wallet, satin boxers are $6.98, a T-shirt bra goes for $19.98, a hooded onesie is $39.98 and a limited-edition hoodie is $89.95; fentybeauty.com.