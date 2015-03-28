Roosevelt Field Mall: 10 things you didn't know

Roosevelt Field may be your go-to stop for gifts, wardrobe updates and food court binges, but how much do you really know about Long Island's most famous mall?

For example, the land on which Roosevelt Field is currently situated was formerly known as Curtiss Field, and was the site of Charles A. Lindbergh’s famous solo non-stop flight from New York to Paris in May of 1927.



And the property was sold in 1929 to one of the young heirs to the Reynolds tobacco fortune. He gave it the name Roosevelt Field, in honor of Quentin, the son of President Theodore Roosevelt, who was shot down and killed in action during World War I.

