New stores coming to Roosevelt Field mall in 2025

New shopping and dining options are on the calendar for 2025 at Roosevelt Field. From clothing stores for fashion fixes and a jewelry boutique for a bit of sparkle to adventurous game-room experiences and upscale street food, the upcoming lineup adds to the already diverse mix of stores and eateries at the Uniondale mall.

Variety is the spice of life — and shopping complexes. The mall’s rich array of shops is a key attraction for Elissa Brennick, 61, a retired sportswear buyer who lives in Bellmore. "Because of the proximity to my home, and the variety of stores they have, Roosevelt Field is always my go-to," she says. "I like that it has a vast mix for all types of fashion as well as budgets."

Curating a "broad and dynamic spectrum of tenants" to attract different segments of shoppers — Gen Z to boomers and beyond — is key to a mall’s success, according to Dinesh Gauri, a professor of marketing at the University at Buffalo. That translates to a mix of "luxury and everyday youth brands," he adds.

New additions at Roosevelt Field are a reminder that physical retail accounts for the majority of business. "About 80% of shopping is still done in stores," says Gauri. "We just like shopping and touching and feeling a product. You don’t get all that online setting."

Like most consumers, Brennick shops online and in stores. "I like brick-and-mortar shopping to familiarize myself with a certain brand or label," she says. "Once I have the gist of it, then I feel much more confident if I need to place an order online."

At Roosevelt Field, recent openings include footwear and accessories designer Kurt Geiger and the health and beauty shop Sokushi Mart, which marks the brand’s first U.S. location.

Here’s a look at stores that are coming in the new year. Between the mix of merchandise and price points, there’s something new in store for everyone.

Gorjana

Gorjana jewelry store (pictured here in Silicon Valley, San Jose, California) is opening a new store at Roosevelt Field mall. Credit: Gado via Getty Images/Smith Collection/Gado

Bling it on! Jewelry that lends a touch of sparkle and laid-back elegance is what the brand is all about. Necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets are designed for layering and to complement any style.

Activate Games

This immersive entertainment venue, expected to open in the spring, offers high-energy, interactive experiences for all ages. The name of the game here is fun and teamwork as players navigate physical and mental challenges across game rooms featuring laser targets that must be avoided or "mega grid" light boxes that illuminate a puzzle on the floor.

Athleta

Gianna Cacace, of Wantagh, and Ryan Jimenez, of Wantagh, browse through clothing at Athleta. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Into yoga, running, or just casual everyday athleisure wear? This brand, set to launch in the fourth quarter, has you covered. Specializing in performance apparel for women and girls, the brand aims to offer sizes for all body types.

Cole Haan

Founded nearly a century ago in 1928, the brand is scheduled to open in the mall this summer. The store specializes in footwear, accessories and outerwear for both men and women.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia is slated to open inside Roosevelt Field mall in Uniondale. Credit: AP/Business Wire

Also slated to open near the summer, Columbia has established itself as a leading outdoor apparel retailer known for high-performance products that can weather the elements. Merchandise includes jackets, footwear, accessories, and equipment for activities like hiking, skiing, and fishing.

Apple

The Apple store (pictured here at Walt Whitman Shops) is moving to a new location in Roosevelt Field mall in 2025. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Open for customers shopping the latest iPhones and Apple Watches or visiting for repairs and education seminars, Apple will move from its temporary space into a larger location this summer.

Bartaco

Tasty handheld street food with a coastal vibe served in an easygoing setting is what this new addition to the mall’s restaurant collection is about. Scheduled to open in the spring, the restaurant offers a menu that boasts specialty cocktails with fresh-squeezed juices. Just the ticket for a mid-shopping break.