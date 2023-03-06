New stores open at Roosevelt Field mall, from Kendra Scott to Razer

If you haven't made it down to Roosevelt Field Mall as of late, you may be in for a retail surprise. Nearly two dozen new entities were added to the roster at Simon Property Group’s Roosevelt Field in Garden City in 2022, with at least eight more brands opening stores this year.

The new retailers are an enticing but crazy quilt of brands that cater, says Nancy Gilbert, the director of marketing there, “to everyone.” There are high-profilers such as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie store slated to debut in the spring. Less lacy, but equally alluring to some, Razer, the prestigious brand of gaming systems, has drawn heavy foot-traffic since December.

There’s Primark, the trend-driven, budget-friendly clothing, home and beauty retailer that hails from Ireland along with the higher-end boutiques — Marc Jacobs, Hermes and Brooks Brothers among them. Ahhh, but what would a mall be without the rainbow-hued world of Crocs? Add to the new entrants, retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, which, after an absence, have returned to the Roosevelt Field fold with new store concepts and designs.

The brick-and-mortar boom does not surprise Marshal Cohen, an expert on consumer behavior and the retail industry, and the chief industry adviser at the Port Washington-based market research company, the NPD Group. “Nothing could be further from the truth than the prediction that stores were dead,” he says. “There’s very little romancing of the product in the online environment — it’s a one-dimensional process. But stores have really kicked into gear and there’s an experiential side of the equation. We want to be entertained and to experiment. You can’t smell a fragrance online, but you sure can smell it in a store.” (Perfume.com, the fragrance discounter opened at the mall in December.)

SHOPPING MALL VACANCIES Per David Caputo, retail data expert, Moody’s Investors Service in Manhattan, national regional shopping mall vacancies ended 2022 at 11.2%, down slightly from record highs of 11.5% in 2021.

The declines (from end of year 2021 to 2022) ranged from 3.5% at Roosevelt Field to up to 8.2% at Walt Whitman. Walt Whitman, along with Roosevelt Field, has a number of openings planned for the 2023 year.

While the new stores seem somewhat like odd bedfellows, that experiential factor is a common thread at many.

Razer’s slogan is “touch, play and stay” (and they mean it). At the Kendra Scott jewelry store, which opened in January, there’s a “color bar” where shoppers can sit and design their own jewelry. At Levi’s, it’s all about self-expression with a section dedicated to personalization including pins, patches, colored buttons, embroidery, alterations and repairs.

“Consumers are social and they crave experiences,” says Gilbert. “They love to touch, try and buy with no fear of any of the shipping delays with online purchases.”

Cohen adds that powers at the mall have gotten more aggressive about filling the vacancies “by dividing up some of that bigger space, offering bettering deals and build outs.” This is apparent in some of the store-size discrepancies — one may be under 1,000- square- feet while another can be closer to 45,000. The approach seems to be working. “Every decade, Roosevelt Field has redefined who they are. They’ve consistently transformed and metamorphized to stay relevant.”

Have a look at a few of the new and coming soon standouts.

Kendra Scott

It’s a fresh design concept (the first of its kind in the Northeast) at jewelry hub Kendra Scott, where the store that opened in late January is cozy and welcoming. Credit: Siobhan Becker

It’s a fresh design concept (the first of its kind in the Northeast) at jewelry hub Kendra Scott, where the 3,126-square-foot store is cozy, welcoming and, says Joy Saunders, regional manager and philanthropic lead, “makes you want to stay.”

There are baubles galore here in three categories: Fashion jewelry starting at $50; demi-fine (sterling and 18k) that runs from $100-$300 and fine, which includes 14K gold “forever pieces” with pave diamonds, $500-$1500. “We’re a very experiential brand,” says Saunders touting the engaging color bar where customers work with empty jewelry settings and colorful stones to create their own pieces.

An on-site engraving machine (“mesmerizing,” says Saunders) allows customers to create personalized messaging on a variety of pieces and leave with them in hand. “We love to tell the Kendra story but also want customers to tell their own story,” explains Saunders. The store will also sell the brand’s new men’s collection, Scott Bros, along with candles, jewelry boxes and travel organizers.

INFO: 5162268517; kendrascott.com

SAVAGE X FENTY

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty store is opening at Roosevelt Field in April. Credit: Savage X Fenty

In the stop-you-in-your-tracks category, Rihanna’s hotly-anticipated, 3093-square-foot, Savage X Fenty store (in case you didn’t know it, her last name is Fenty) with its upbeat music and colorful lights and décor, will make it, “hard for a customer to walk by without wanting to peek their heads in,” says Christiane Pendarvis, the company’s co-president and chief design and merchandising officer.

The store is slated to open this spring, with boxers starting at $6.98, T-shirt bras at $19.98 and hooded onesies at $39.98.

INFO: savagex.com

PRIMARK

Primark is now open at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City. Credit: Primark

A big hello to this Target-like European giant — 44,290 square feet — where the prices are downright inexpensive and the categories vast — men’s, women’s, children’s, baby clothing along with home goods and beauty products. “The Roosevelt Field Mall was a perfect spot for Primark,” says Kevin Tulip, Primark president. “It has amazing foot traffic and so much to offer for shopping and entertainment." This is the 14th U.S. store (there are plans to have 60 more) and by 2026 the company forecasts 530 stores globally.

Tulip adds, “We also noticed that the Long Island shopper is really there for the whole family purchasing items across all our departments.” There are licensed products from Disney, Netflix, NBA and NFL and overall, many of the prices are so low, you might think they’re mismarked — a linen scented votive candle in fluted glass is $3.00; baby Lion King joggers, $9.00; faux eyelashes, $2.00; boy’s Batman sneakers, $24; women’s running shorts, $7.00 and men’s hoodies, $17.00.

INFO: 347-937-1947, primark.com

FRAGRANCE.COM

Fragrance.com opened at the mall in December and sold $75,000 worth of product their first week, Joshua Caban, the director of retail, says. Credit: Fragrance.com

This is the third store for the online retailer of top fragrances at discount prices (sometimes up to 70% off department store prices) that opened in December and sold $75,000 worth of product its first week, Joshua Caban, the director of retail, says. He describes it as “Apple meets Sephora. You walk into an Apple store and there are so many toys to play with.” Indeed, testers abound here — it’s a colorful eyeful, boasting bottles in all shapes, sizes and colors and more than 1,000 scents to try. “It’s a showroom of our best products,” says Caban.

Knowledgeable greeters toting espresso beans for customers to sniff after wallowing in the world of fragrance (this a way to deal with olfactory fatigue, act as a palate cleanser for the nose) help guide and educate folks about the inventory and the smells that will suit them.

Bestsellers include “historic” brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Creed along with youth-driven fragrances from Ariana Grande and Rihanna, and there are plenty of options for men, as well. As for a ".com" entering the world of brick-and-mortar, he says, “It makes sense for us. We’re not just selling our product but we’re creating an experience, “explains Caban. Prices run the gamut from $18.99 for Elizabeth Arden’s Green Tea to $744.99 Creed Royal Oud along with handy travel-size sprays including Jimmy Choo Blue, $21.99 and Creed Viking, $40.99.

INFO: 631-940-6834, fragrance.com

Razer

The triple-headed snake logo is a trademark of Razer, the top-notch gamer-focused brand of hardware, software and services ant there’s plenty of it at their new 1,000 square foot “boutique,” where the experience is a major part of the appeal, says Andy Shafer, retail district manager. Credit: Razer

The triple-headed snake logo is a trademark of Razer, the top-notch gamer-focused brand of hardware, software and services and you’ll see plenty of it at their new 1,000-square-foot “boutique,” where the experience is a major part of the appeal, says Andy Shafer, retail district manager.

“There’s a communal value here. We welcome people and just want them to just enjoy staying … Here, all the employees are gamers and overall gamers are looking for people who are similar.” A store slogan, “For Gamers. By Gamers.,” underscores the connection. Opening day was a mob scene here with more than hundred people lining to get into the store. Will Powers, the company’s PR lead in the Americas says, “Every time we have a grand opening of a new store, we make an event out of it, and generally have lines longer than an Apple store on Black Friday.” And indeed, says Shafer, as of now, ”foot-traffic-wise, it’s one of the busiest in our company.” Prices start at $10 for a mouse mat and go to $5,000 for a top- of- the line laptop. Also find keyboards, headsets, mice and apparel.

INFO: 516-266-2102, razer.com