Ryan Star, Samira Rawley at New York Fashion Week

Taking it literally: Stars from hit show, “Orange is the New Black” have been popping up at New York Fashion Week, but we haven’t seen a one of them wearing orange. Until Thursday morning when Samira Rawley (she plays “Poussey”) turned out at BCBGMAXAZRIA drenched in it. “You could call it orange. But I would call it coral,” she said of the smart two-piece number provided by the designer. This, her first ever fashion week, had her, “Smiling all day. I can’t stop. I love it.” And, an unsolicited endorsement. “I love BCBG and wear it anyway. No one had to make me.”

Front row rocker

“I was duped,” said Ryan Star, the Long Island born rocker, early Thursday morning at the Nicholas K. show. “When they said nine o’clock, I thought they meant nine at night – you know a party, fun.” But here he was taking in the first and earliest show of the day, which included menswear. “I’d call it grunge 2.0,” he said of the collection, noting he would love to wear it. “I liked the leggings under shorts, it’s a new take on same old skinny jeans.” Next stop? “I’m going home to get my snowboard long johns out and cut them like that.” We think he’s going home to sleep.