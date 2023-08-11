Salty Threads clothing boutique opens in Southold 

For Kerry Conrardy, 34, opening a boutique next to her Main Roots hair salon was a no-brainer. The two businesses are within walking distance in a two-storefront building in Southold.

“Once I was settling in with that business, I figured it would be fun to expand and add the boutique. Beauty and fashion go hand-in-hand,” says the Southold native, who's run the salon since 2018. “It’s always a good feeling once you get your hair done; even better feeling when you have a great new outfit to go along with it.”

Before opening Salty Threads, Conrardy owned a boutique in 2020 in the same spot called Main Boutique, but it closed the following year due to the pandemic. Now she's rebranded and opened with a fresh start.

Salty Threads opened in May and specializes in women’s clothing, including beach cover-ups and sun and evening dresses. The boutique also carries sweaters, tops, shorts, pants, candles, jewelry, beach towels, organic tanning products and beach bags. “It’s a beachy vibe,” says Conrardy, “but I feel like each piece I buy for the store is also a statement piece.”

Conrardy adds that she was inspired to open Salty Threads because she has “always had an interest in fashion and beauty.” She explains, “I really love shopping for the clothing that I want to carry. I want the best quality pieces so I will spend hours shopping to find the best quality stuff there is to offer for my store.”

Conrardy always had a vision of opening up a clothing boutique and notes, "There are a ton of beautiful household stores in town so it was nice to open up a store dedicated to just fashion, accessories and small gifts.”

Salty Threads is focused on size-inclusive apparel for customers. “I wanted to create a space where everyone could find their size and or could find something to accommodate them,” says Conrardy. “There’s nothing worse than going to a store and walking out feeling frustrated because you can’t find anything that looks good or fits.”

Casual dresses are Salty Thread’s most popular items, selling for anywhere from $35 to $150. In the fall and winter, customers can expect to find items that would make for great holiday gifts.

Salty Threads, 53155 Main Rd., 631-407-5700.