Shop Talk: David Yurman trunk show and more fashion events on Long Island, in NYC
June 5
Bloomingdale's has a David Yurman fine jewelry trunk show with the latest Albion designs, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Roosevelt Field store; 516-873-2794. A portion of the proceeds to benefit The INN, Interfaith Nutrition Network.
June 4-6
Tallulah is hosting the Liancarlo eveningwear trunk show and the Barbara Wells Studio knitwear trunk show (designer visits June 5-6), both featuring the fall 2015 collections; Woodbury Common, 8285 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-367-8010. Show hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
June 4-7
Mieka hosts a Stephen Yearick evening gowns trunk show, with the designer, in Woodbury Village, 7937 Jericho Tpke.; 516 367-8755. Show hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 4; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 5-6; noon-5 p.m. June 7. A discount is offered on show orders.
June 4-6
Belmont Stakes Style. Shop the Christine A. Moore Millinery trunk shows, with the designer, for women's and men's hats fit for a day at the races, 2-7 p.m. on June 4-5 at the Garden City Hotel (Red Door Spa in lobby) and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 5-6 (designer visits June 6) at Belmont Park, Elmont (second floor Clubhouse gift shop); 212-279-1775.
SAMPLE SALES
Autumn Cashmere
Men's, women's and children's spring tops are marked down 50 to 75 percent, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. June 1-5, at 231 W. 39th St., suite 1111, Manhattan; 212-398-2244.
Rebecca Taylor
Merchandise from the spring collection is up to 75 percent off retail, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 2; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 3-4 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 5-6, at 260 Sample Sale, 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.
Vince
Take up to 70 percent off clothing, including leather jackets and silk T-shirts for women and men's blazers, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 3; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 4-6 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7, at Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave., Manhattan.
Barbara Bui
Women's ready-to-wear items, shoes, handbags and accessories are up to 85 percent off, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 4-6, at 260 Sample Sale, 151 Wooster St., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.
Lilla P
Find discounts of up to 70 percent on women's T-shirts, dresses, sweaters, pants and more, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. June 4-5; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 6 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7, at 420 W. 14th St., Manhattan; 212-242-7490. Cash only.
Bridal
Designer gowns (sizes 8-12) are discounted at 50 to 70 percent off, by appointment only on June 7-10, at The Wedding Salon of Manhasset, 1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset; 516-869-8455.