Style File: Glitzy glam to light the night

If you're not afraid of a little glitz . . . um . . . make that gobs and gobs of glitz, then by all means check out Gastineau Glamour, a new line of light-up-the-night jewelry from mother-daughter reality stars Lisa and Brittny Gastineau.

The ex-wife and daughter of former New York Jet Mark Gastineau have dreamed up vintage-y earrings, rings and cuffs with more wattage than GE. This club-worthy CZ and simulated pearl sterling silver ring is $249.90 at hsn.com.

-- Joseph V. Amodio

Farm boy

The restoration of Mulford Farm in East Hampton is proceeding quite nicely, with much help from Ralph Lauren. The designer has an assortment of merchandise labeled East Hampton Historical Society, with all proceeds going to help work on the farm that dates back to the late 1600s. It's mostly T-shirts, with a couple of hooded sweatershirts thrown in and this hat, $35, at Lauren's East Hampton store.

-- Barbara Schuler