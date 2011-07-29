Style File: Katie's post-anchor look

Katie Couric may be waiting for her next big gig, but you know when she returns to the air, she'll still be fashionable as ever. Take her frames -- literally. She's often seen wearing Eyebobs reading glasses, and recently collaborated with the firm to create "Katie's Close Up" -- smart, limited-edition frames, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Scholarship America. They're $75, at eyebobs.com.

Shady melodies

Melodies by MJB, a new line of frames from Mary J. Blige, are as sassy as the singer. The frames, $165 to $225, are inspired from her own collection of more than 800 -- yep, that's not a typo -- sunglasses. They come in swirly shades, bold oversize shapes and showbizzy names, like Broadway, Backstage, Uptown Red Carpet, Incognito and these Paparazzi; at select Nordstrom stores and melodiesbymjb.com.

-- Joseph V. Amodio