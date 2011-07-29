Things to DoFashion and Shopping

Style File: Katie's post-anchor look

Katie Couric, CBS News anchor and correspondent, answers questions about...

Katie Couric, CBS News anchor and correspondent, answers questions about her upcoming season anchoring "CBS Evening News with Katie Couric" during a news conference in Pasadena, Calif. (July 16, 2006) Credit: AP

Katie Couric may be waiting for her next big gig, but you know when she returns to the air, she'll still be fashionable as ever. Take her frames -- literally. She's often seen wearing Eyebobs reading glasses, and recently collaborated with the firm to create "Katie's Close Up" -- smart, limited-edition frames, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Scholarship America. They're $75, at eyebobs.com.

 

Shady melodies

 

Melodies by MJB, a new line of frames from Mary J. Blige, are as sassy as the singer. The frames, $165 to $225, are inspired from her own collection of more than 800 -- yep, that's not a typo -- sunglasses. They come in swirly shades, bold oversize shapes and showbizzy names, like Broadway, Backstage, Uptown Red Carpet, Incognito and these Paparazzi; at select Nordstrom stores and melodiesbymjb.com.

-- Joseph V. Amodio

