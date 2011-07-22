Style File: Peek-a-boo cover

When a neckline dips a little too low to be office appropriate, the offending garment is often relegated to weekends only. As an alternative, there's Cleava, a little bit of fabric that straps to your bra to provide a touch of modesty. It comes in a variety of colors and fabrics (lace, rhinestone-trimmed); $15.95 to $24.95 at cleava.com.

-- Barbara Schuler

January in July

It's easy to be "mad" about "Mad Men" star January Jones, looking so Grace Kelly perfect. Want to see the world through her eyes? Just slip on her frames -- the Versace January J collection, $220 to $245, debuted this season and, like JJ herself, looks "chic and elegant, but deeply sensual," says Donatella Versace. Who are we to argue? Look for the line at Sunglass Hut boutiques and sunglasshut.com.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

-- Joseph V. Amodio