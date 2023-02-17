TandyGirl opens in Commack offering an interactive 'shopping experience' for tweens, teens 

HSN-like shopping and an Instagram-ready photo booth with changing backgrounds are just a couple of things that make TandyGirl — a new Commack shop — an “experience, not just a boutique,” says owner Tandy Jeckel.

Jeckel, who has owned the TandyWear women’s fashions store across the street for more than 30 years, says TandyGirl will focus on younger customers.

“TandyWear is a mother and daughter store. We can dress your young teenage daughter right up to her grandmother,” Jeckel adds. “And with the opening of TandyGirl we are thrilled to add even younger girls to that list, as we will be offering girls youth fashions sizes 7 to 16.”

Jeckel says TandyWear will now cater to women 20 and up.





The Commack resident notes the “atmosphere that invites you to hang out and stay a while” will be the same at both stores, but Tandy Girl has some new attractions.

“We will regularly livestream on social media,” Jeckel says. “My staff and I will model our newest arrivals and let our viewers know they can call into the store to reserve the item or direct them to order the item online or through our Instagram shop.”

A photo booth with a selection of backdrops also adds to the fun Jeckels says customers will have shopping at TandyGirl.

“We have a station with different background choices and props that will encourage customers to try on and show off their favorite TandyGirl items that they can take selfies of and share on social media,” Jeckel says.

“This will be a soft opening,” Jeckel explains. “The grand opening is in the spring.”

Prices at TandyGirl range from $10 items such as tank tops, tees, headbands and accessories to designer jeans and jackets that are around $75.

TandyGirl is located at 114 Commack Rd., in Commack. The shop hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 631-623-5656, tandywear.com.