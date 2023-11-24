TandyWear opens new location in Commack for juniors and women

Long Island retailer Tandy Jeckel has expanded her fashion fleet by opening her third clothing store in Commack. “It’s like Tandy Land,” she says.

TandyWear, on Jericho Turnpike, celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 18. “It’s an elevated boutique for juniors and women,” says Jeckel.

Racks and shelves in the inviting space feature seasonal selections of pants, tops, dresses, jumpsuits, coats and accessories.

“This is where it’s at for juniors and women ages 16 and up,” says Jeckel, who calls the new shop her “flagship store.”

The newcomer joins 9-month-old TandyGirl, 114 Commack Rd., where the focus now is just kids and preteens, and 8-year-old TandyWear, 89 Commack Rd., which is set to become an off-price center in early 2024.

The inspiration for the new store was about clarification. “Honestly, it was too confusing for customers when I mixed the juniors and kids clothing at TandyGirl,” Jeckel says.

Hence, each store had a distinct audience and aim: kids, juniors and women and discount lovers. “Time is of the essence for shoppers. They want to find what they’re looking for,” says Jeckel. “That’s why I did this.”

As with her other stores, Jeckel aims to make shopping a fun, memorable and Instagram-ready experience. In-store stylists will help you put together stylish and flattering looks.

“We have mannequins dressed up like Christmas trees and other areas where you can take pictures,” says Jeckel. Her flair for showmanship is a continuation of her earlier career as actress and singer. “I did the whole club circuit in Manhattan,” she says. “But that’s another story.”

In the mid-1990s Jeckel launched her retail business when she was in her twenties with a small booth in Christopher Street Salon in Commack. “I started with jewelry and handbags,” she says.

Jeckel carefully curates merchandise in her stores. Some of her favorite designer brands at the new TandyWear include Liverpool (she swears by their jeans), Ariella (jumpsuits and zip-up tops are popular picks) and Steve Madden, who, she says, “is very on trend.”

Clothing prices range from about $19 to $98, with some items and coats selling for up to $225. Accessories, such as chunky teardrop earrings, start at about $20.

TandyWear, 6037 Jericho Tpke, Commack, 631-377-5680, tandywear.com