New stores open at Tanger Outlets Deer Park, Riverhead

A herd of noteworthy openings at Tanger Outlets Deer Park has helped fill the shopping destination to capacity this year.

"We don't have any vacancies," marketing director Amaka Muir says of the more than 100 stores that fill the outdoor outlet. That includes home furnishings retailer Wayfair opening its first Long Island location at the outlet in the former Christmas Tree Shops this fall, and the new arrivals of Aldo, Athleta, Colakicks, Johnny Was, Mack Weldon and Salt Life. By the end of the year, you’ll be able to grab a drink at Real Fruit Bubble Tea too. After all, shopping can work up a thirst.

Tanger Outlets Riverhead (200 Tanger Mall Dr.) has had its own recent openings. They include Offline by Aerie, Salt Life (yep, another one), Casper, Zwilling and a Columbia Sportswear clearance pop-up. They’re part of the latest in an effort to “bring coveted new brands to the Long Island community,” Lesley Anthony, Tanger Riverhead’s marketing director, states in release for the store openings.

Robust expansion and occupancy mirrors current brick-and-mortar trends. “Most purchases, approximately 80%, are made in stores,” says Mary McGinty, vice president for communications and public affairs at the National Retail Federation, where forecasts for the retail arena show a relatively positive outlook with more openings slated than closings.

“Retail is alive and well,” says Mack Weldon store manager Bobby Kabat, a Long Island native with 25 years of experience in the retail industry. “People like to have a tactile experience, and not just click and put something in their cart online. They like to try things on.”

Moreover, he adds, Tanger Outlets Deer Park (152 Arches Circle) is a “lifestyle center," he says in reference to the location's Regal movie theater and restaurants. “There are events on weekends. There's lots of activity.”

Families can participate in several events being held at Tanger Outlets through the fall. Bounce houses and food and craft beer festivals are currently on deck.

Here’s a look at new additions within the past 10 months to the dynamic retail rosters at Tanger Outlets on Long Island.

New at Tanger Outlets Deer Park

Aldo

Making a great impression from the ground up is what Aldo is all about with its ever-fashionable lineup of men’s and women’s sporty and dressy shoes, boots, sandals and accessories. (631-306-4451, aldoshoes.com)

Athleta

Jane Cohn of Merrick browses through clothing at Athleta at the Tanger Outlets Deer Park on Aug. 31. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Famous for the latest trends in girls and women’s athletic apparel — sports bras, leggings, tops, outerwear, swimwear, and accessories — Athleta plans to stay active like its customers by hosting pop-up events. (631-522-4770, athleta.gap.com)

Colakicks

Jane Cohn of Merrick browses through clothing at Athleta at the Tanger Outlets Deer Park on Aug. 31. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Colakicks first made a toehold in its founders’ college dorm room. It has since graduated to be a go-to destination for sneakerheads. Deer Park marks the New York debut for this buy-sell-trade brand. Look for Adidas, Nike, Jordans and Yeezy to help put your best, coolest foot forward. There’s also a changing lineup of streetwear, designer bags and vintage clothes for women and men. Style is ageless, according to store manager Hunter Cannon. Customers range from kids to the 60-plus set. “People like to come in and try things on to get the experience,” he says. (516-368-1745, colakicks.com)

Johnny Was

Women’s ready-to-wear clothing is the California-based brand’s hallmark. Want to make a fashion statement? That’s what the brand’s bold patterns and sensuous fabrics are all about. (631-906-6373, johnnywas.com)

Mack Weldon

Who says clothing basics must be, well, basic? This brand prides itself on elevating menswear staples with smart designs and great fabrics. The company began by selling underwear and has expanded. Other popular picks include performance pants and sweatpants and sweatshirts. (631-204-4685, mackweldon.com)

Puma

You’ll find footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. (631-400-4095, puma.com)

Salt Life

Susan Lombardi of Brightwaters shops with her children Andrew, 17, and Arabella, 9, at Salt Life at Tanger Outlets Deer Park on Aug. 31. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

The brand known for apparel, performance gear, sunglasses and other outdoor accessories that revolve around the ocean makes its debut in the Long Island area. A sister store has opened in Riverhead. (631-641-4988, saltlife.com)

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Look for this tea spot by the end of the year. House specialties at other locations include fruit slushies and smoothies, fresh juice, milk tea, and green tea.

New at Tanger Outlets Riverhead

Casper

Mattresses, sheets and other sleep products are aimed to help you rest easy. (646-889-1088, casper.com)

Columbia Sportswear Clearance

This clearance pop-up open through February features apparel, footwear, and accessories. It joins Columbia Sportswear in the center.

Offline by Aerie

For activewear, make a beeline for this store. Leggings, bike shorts, tops, sports bras, fleece, bottoms and accessories are there for the choosing. (631-655-0002, ae.com)

Zwilling

The shop marks the German retailer’s first warehouse concept for stainless-steel cutlery, cookware, and flatware. (914-398-8672, zwilling.com)