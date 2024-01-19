The Beauty Tailor in Carle Place let's you make your own lipstick

Lipstick lovers looking for the perfect shade can find it at The Beauty Tailor in Carle Place.

Bringing a concept found in New York City to Long Island, The Beauty Tailor is a custom-blend lipstick shop that allows customers to create lipsticks using custom blends from 100% clean and vegan ingredients, in either cream or matte finish.

“We can make thousands of different shades,” says Andrew Serghides, who, along with his wife, Tatiana, and father-in-law Chris Raftis, started The Beauty Tailor online in November 2019 before opening the shop last winter.

To create a custom lipstick, customers work with specialists to ascertain what color works best for them. From a selection of 30 base shades, they create different samples, tweaking the formula until they find the exact formula they want. For a hands-on experience, customers mix the colors themselves on a blending sheet.

“We then melt it in a little beaker on a heat plate and it goes into a lipstick mold, and then we put it into their case once it’s solidified,” says Serghides.

The three owners meld their backgrounds in business and the beauty industry to create their new venture.

An engineer, Raftis worked for his brother’s company, MANA Products, a U.S. manufacturer of beauty products, including Estée Lauder and MAC Cosmetics, where he helped design machines and develop products, and now works in product development for The Beauty Tailor. Tatiana, who worked as a patent maker in the fashion industry, utilizes her artistic and creative skills and Serghides, who has a background in law and real estate development, works on the operational side of the business.

The Beauty Tailor has attracted lipstick enthusiasts who want a particular color they can’t find on the shelf. “So, they come in and they sit down with us for 30 or 40 minutes and they make their custom color that they get to try on, see how it looks with their complexion,” Serghides says.

These days, The Beauty Tailor is kept busy with small groups or birthday, bachelorette, girl’s night out and kids' parties (for up 20 people), which include access to a party room where they can also do karaoke.

Each lipstick costs $50. Parties, for which you bring your own food and beverages, cost $50 per person, plus an additional $50 per hour for the room. Appointments are recommended. For a second color or additional lipsticks, which can be purchased at a later date, the price is $40 per lipstick. Customers can also find ready-to-wear lipsticks in about 25 colors for $25 each, which don’t require an appointment.

The Beauty Tailor, 163 Voice Rd., 845-539-3592, beautytailornyc.com