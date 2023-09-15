The Good Feet Store opens first Long Island location in Plainview

Put your best foot forward.

The Good Feet Store, self-branded as “America’s arch support specialists,” is slated to open Sept. 18 in Plainview. The store marks the 31-year-old brand’s first shop on Long Island.

Unlike a regular shoe store, you won't be looking to leave with a new pair of kicks. Instead, you'll be met by a specialist who will measure your foot, identify your areas of concern and fit you for inserts that'll pair with your favorite footwear that you wear for different activities during the day. Inserts go into shoes you wear for work as well as your slippers.

The business specializes in such inserts designed to support arches in your foot and help improve balance and ease pain. “Our supports are designed to put your feet in the ideal position,” says Plainview store owner Kim Sciacca. Achieving proper alignment and better balance can benefit your feet, ankles, knees, back, shoulders and neck, according to Sciacca.

Those who work on their feet all day, such as teachers, nurses, doctors and service workers, may commonly run into issues with their feet. Concerns people come into The Good Feet Store with “run the gamut,” Sciacca says, and include plantar fasciitis and heel spurs.

The Good Feet Store plastic inserts come in a wide range of sizes and flexibility — extra firm to soft — to match customers’ activities and daily habits. Getting fitted for a pair is more involved and a lot more expensive ($1,000 or so per three-pair bundle) than buying a set of insoles at the department store. In addition to measuring your feet and taking an impression of your arches, staff will ask customers about lifestyle. “It typically takes about 45 minutes,” says Sciacca. “We’re not a clinical environment so it’s not covered by insurance,” she says. “It’s an investment.”

The store also carries a limited line of Brooks running shoes. Prices start around $140.

Sciacca notes plans are afoot to open a second Good Feet Store in Bridgehampton this winter. The brand first launched in California.

The Good Feet Store, 52 Manetto Hill Rd., 516-216-9975, Goodfeet.com