Long Island thrift shoppers share 12 top tips for scouring the racks 

Whether to save hard-earned dollars, style a wardrobe or find unique attire, those who buy clothing at thrift shops love to offer well-worn advice for making the ultimate second-hand score.

Have patience.

“Go in and be prepared to spend some time,” says Alyse Freda-Colon, 55, a Huntington therapist. “I don't like to have time limits … I want to be free to just roam and see what's there,” she says.

Reena Temburni, of Levittown, goes thrifting at My Unique in Levittown. Credit: Linda Rosier

Shop the sales.

Yes, thrift shops mark down merchandise. Look for color-coded signs offering discounts as much as 75% off the listing price. Find out if the store offers customer rewards such as coupons or points. There might be days where senior citizens (sometimes starting at age 55) can receive a markdown. Military veterans might also be eligible for price cuts. There are other ways to economize. If you make a donation to Savers, you’ll receive a 20% coupon on the spot, says Frank Adamo, district manager at the thrift store chain, which is opening a sixth location in West Islip in early April. Those who sign up to receive texts and emails will be notified of sales, he says. End-of-season and pop-up sales are common at the North Shore Holiday House Thrift Shop in Huntington, says manager Maryanne Coppinger. These are promoted on the store’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, she says.

Don’t wait.

Huntington Station resident Marta Lagos Freixas’ advice is simple. “If you like something, buy it because it’s going to be gone when you go back,” says Freixas, 53, who is self-employed.

Yolanda Hutcherson, of Bellmore, shops for clothing and accessories at American Thrift in Baldwin. Credit: Newsday/Kendall Rodriguez

Stay clean.

Bring hand sanitizer for the trip, says Reena Temburni, 40, a network TV news producer from Levittown, because you never know what you might come across in, say, coat pockets. Plan to wash purchases later at home.

Dress appropriately.

Many shops don’t have dressing rooms. “My thrifting uniform is a fitted tank top and a pair of leggings,” says Freda-Colon, who tries on garments over the thin layers. Mirrors, in this case, can be a thrifter’s best friend.

Come armed.

To save time trying on clothes, Temburni says she uses a measuring tape to compare to her sizing, which she keeps in the Notes app on her iPhone.

Have a list.

Centerport’s Claire Lindsey, 21, who’s earning a degree in business management at SUNY New Paltz, says she recently walked into a store looking for leggings and warm clothes. She went right for those sections, she says.

Get familiar with trends.

You might come in looking for a dress, for instance, but may not take into account that it would look on trend with an oversized men’s jacket, says Coppinger. “Don’t just closet yourself into what you're familiar with,” she says. “Just be really open to all other things out there.”

Reena Temburni, of Levittown, with the clothes that she found to try on at My Unique in Levittown. Credit: Linda Rosier

Feel it.

Huntington’s Noah Hopson, 21, who works at a restaurant, says he uses touch to help him find what he’s looking for. “Say, if I'm looking for hoodies, if I grab [one], I can kind of tell if I like it or not by the material … Then I'll check it out and actually look at the design,” he says.

Look up prices.

She doesn't resell clothes, but Yolanda Hutcherson, of Bellmore, 49, the Hempstead Village superintendent of parks and recreation, says she often searches Google on her phone to help judge the value of items. Her method comes in handy because, she says, she’s been seeing cheaply made fast fashions likely worth less than asking prices.

Check for other sizes.

“Thoroughly go through the racks, because sizes can be mixed up,” advises Amityville’s Chris Nehring, 37, a logistics supervisor in the medical field.

Plan ahead.

Nehring’s wife, Liza, 40, a stay-at-home mother, says she’s been shopping for their two sons, now 14 and 12, since they were born. She says she keeps the long view in mind, picking up garb they will wear in the future. One son loves the New York Mets, so when she has spotted jerseys at rock-bottom prices that would cost more than $100 if purchased new, she buys them. After he’s grown out of them, she says she passes the shirts on to other families or resells them to help cover the cost of other “new” clothing for the family.