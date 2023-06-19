New stores open at Walt Whitman mall, from Levi's to Showcase

The Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station have some exciting surprises waiting for you on your next shopping spree.

Ask Daniel Colon, 45, a sales executive for a software and technology company who lives in Northport. On a recent rainy Saturday, he went to the mall and found exactly what he was searching for at Brooks Brothers — a classic dress shirt. But first, he had to locate the store; he thought he knew where it was. “The last time I was here it was on the outside of the mall,” says Colon. “I was looking for it and someone told me that they’d moved inside.”

Lululemon, synonymous with luxe athletic wear, made a leap of its own into a space three times the size of its former residence at the Shops. Change is in the air.

Thanks to a new arrival, Showcase, the shopping complex owned by Simon Property Group is trendier than ever. The interactive store is known as the “home to the hottest trends,” where you can “try it before you buy it,” according to its slogan.

CEO Samir Kulkarni takes pride in being “the fun and interactive store in the mall. It’s designed to be about the experience and about the discovery, which is what major malls are meant to be about.”

In the past several months, evolution has been a hallmark at Walt Whitman. And there are more changes afoot, according to Maria Cavanagh, director of marketing and business development at Walt Whitman Shops.

The recent shifts ratchet up options in a number of areas — clothing, home items, beauty and cutting-edge curios. Pokémon merch, anyone? Like life, variety is the spice of retail.

The shifts at Walt Whitman Shops reflect what’s happening across the industry with brick-and-mortar stores, according to the National Retail Federation. “Consumers are choosing to shop in stores. Most purchases, approximately 80%, are made in stores,” says Mary McGinty, NRF vice president of communications and public affairs. “E-commerce shopping levels peaked during the pandemic, representing approximately 20% of sales. E-commerce is now returning to long-term growth rates and represents approximately 17% of sales.”

Families can also look forward to several events being held at the mall through the fall.

Here’s a look at what’s in store at Walt Whitman Shops.

Levi’s

A pair of jean shorts at the Levi’s store in the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on June 2. Credit: Rick Kopstein

The cozy new shop is wall-to-wall with the venerable brand’s denim family classics — from jeans ($69.50 and up) to sleeveless vests in a summery shade of lilac ($128) and everything in-between.

Jordy Gomez, 23, who works in construction and lives in Dix Hills, and Angie Miles, 22, a preschool teacher from Northport, recently visited for shorts. “For clothes, we like coming to the store,” says Miles. “You can feel what you’re buying and try it on.”

MORE INFO: 631-410-5869, levi.com

Showcase

Store manager Ayissha Wright of Queens attends to the merchandise at Showcase at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on June 2. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Like the name suggests, the buzzy boutique is all about showcasing items that are the latest and coolest. If it’s viral on TikTok and other social media, expect to see it on shelves, says Kulkarni, who is based in Canada, where the store launched in 1994. In-store categories include health and beauty, home, toys, fan merch and novelty food.

“We’re a real-time trends store, and the trends evolve quickly,” he says. “What’s in the store this summer may be very different from the merchandise six months down the road. That’s part of the charm of what we do.”

Flavored hydration drinks (up to $7.99) are a top seller, as are cuddly Pokémon Squishmallows ($39.98) and freeze-dried candy ($14.99), per store manager Aiyssha Wright, 30, who lives in Great Neck.

MORE INFO: 631-944-8211, ca.shopatshowcase.com

QQ Nails & Spa

Blen Genet, right of Farmingdale receives a manicure from Kimesha Howards of Huntington at the QQ Nails and Spa in the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington Statio on June 2. Credit: Rick Kopstein

The bright space, which opened this spring, is an oasis for self-care and pampering. Who doesn’t crave that? The menu of services includes hand care, waxing, pedicure, foot care, massage, eyelash, nails and facial treatment. Manicures start at $15, pedicures are $30 and up, and brow waxing begins at $13.

MORE INFO: 631-889-2642, qqnailspa.com

Rowan

This innovative ear-piercing studio made its Long Island debut in June. The business is all about making ear piercing “a milestone moment” — a celebratory special experience for all, from babies to adults. The emphasis is on safety with its team of licensed nurses and stylish hypoallergenic jewelry.

MORE INFO: heyrowan.com

OPENING SOON

Sweetgreen

Slated to launch this summer, Sweetgreen has made a name for itself for delicious food that’s plant-forward and earth-friendly. Tasty salads run $9.75 and up, while the chicken pesto bowl is around $13. Sales associates at two stores recently said they can’t wait for the fast-casual restaurant to open to have a new option.

MORE INFO: 631-271-1746

Arhaus

Your home is about to get more wonderful — and worldly. Set to open in the fall, the showroom will feature luxurious heirloom quality, sustainably sourced home furnishings and décor. “Arhaus partners with artisans around the globe,” says Hannah Wickberg Champaign, associate director of PR and experiential marketing. That includes India, North Carolina, Italy and Mexico.

MORE INFO: 631-271-1746, arhaus.com

Uniqlo

Opening in later this year, Japanese fast-fashion retailer Uniqlo is known for offering cool styles and fashion trends for men, women and children at affordable prices. The company is also known for developing specialty fabrics, including Heattech clothing.

MORE INFO: uniqlo.com