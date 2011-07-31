Watermill Center's 'Voluptuous Panic'

If you see some guys buried up to their necks on the way to cocktails, you can only be at the Watermill Center’s annual gala.

The party is getting quite the reputation as the place to be seen over a Hamptons summer, and Saturday night’s event lived up the billing.



Guests from all over the world (Russia, Latvia, Austria, India, even Los Angeles) strolled the six-acre compound to explore the outlandish art installations created by participants in the center's summer program (the explanations for the aforementioned guys in the ground), before settling down to dinner, dancing and a silent auction.



Themed “Voluptuous Panic” this year, the party’s dress code was “Fearless,” which translated to anything goes--from high-end couture to saris and sundresses.