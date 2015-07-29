Grumpy dog Earl has plenty to smile about

Move over, Grumpy Cat. It appears your 15 minutes may be coming to an end. There's a new curmudgeon in town -- and he's a dog.

Earl the Grumpy Puppy became an overnight internet sensation after his owner, Derek Bloomfield, posted photos of the salty-looking puggle on Reddit.

Redditors went wild, the photo amassed more than 2 million views, and comments took a hilarious turn from "This dog should have clearly been named Red Forman" (Mick0331) to "This dog looks like he pays taxes" (grundo1561). It wasn't long before the photo was upvoted to Reddit's front page.

It takes a certain type of animal lover to bring a dog like Earl home. Despite Bloomfield's assertion to Yahoo! UK that the scowling pup "just looks grumpy because of his underbite, wrinkles, and dark complexion" but is actually "the most relaxed, content puppy either one of us has ever seen," we'd be afraid he might slit our throats in our sleep.

Still, we're going to keep an eye on Earl and his daddy. Grumpy Cat reportedly is worth $100 million. Bloomfield's new family addition just might be his ticket to lots of canine cash.