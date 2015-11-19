Holiday house tours across Long Island

The day after Thanksgiving is the official start of holiday house tour season. Get a glimpse inside a number of private homes and historic buildings across Long Island decorated for Christmas.

NOV. 27: SOUTHOLD

The Southold Historical Society starts off the season with its annual candlelight tour and tree lighting. The buildings of the museum complex on Main Road will be decorated for the holidays. The tours will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Festivities include demonstrations of farm and home crafts, strolling musicians, refreshments and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m., accompanied by caroling. There is no admission charge and no reservations are required. Call 631-765-5500 or visit southoldhistoricalsociety.org

NOV. 28: CENTERPORT

The historic Vanderbilt Mansion, which overlooks Northport Bay, will host its popular treelighting and tours of the decorated mansion Nov. 28. Tours of the mansion will be hourly from 1-4 p.m., when treelighting activities begin. For more information, call 631-854-5579 or visit vanderbiltmuseum.org. Tickets for the daylight tours are $12, which includes the $7 admission. For an even more enchanting tour, attend the twilight tours from 7-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26-27. Tickets for the twilight tours are $10 for adults and $5 for 12 and younger. Twilight tours include refreshments.

NOV. 28: EAST HAMPTON

The East Hampton Historical Society’s annual house and garden tour will include seven traditional and Contemporary homes decorated for the holidays. Self-guided tours run from 1-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 in advance and $75 the day of the tour. Tickets are available online at easthamptonhistory.org until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. Afterward, purchase tickets from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, at Clinton Academy, 151 Main St.

DEC. 3: LLOYD HARBOR AREA

North Shore Holiday House, a residential camp for girls ages 7-11, hosts its 10th annual Deck the Halls house tour and benefit. For $85, there is a tour with an early lunch at Honu Kitchen & Cocktails in Huntington from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tour with late lunch from 1:30-3 p.m. It is $50 for the tour only. Tickets are available, in advance only (no same-day sales), by calling 631-427-7630 or by visiting nshh.org.

DEC. 4 and 5: THREE VILLAGE AREA

The Three Village Historical Society’s 37th annual Candlelight House Tour will showcase five houses in Stony Brook, along with All Souls Church, spruced up by local decorators. The Friday evening tour includes wine and hors d’oeuvres at each home from 6-9 p.m. and a reception at the Oldfield Club in 86 West Meadow Rd., East Setauket, from 8:30-11 p.m. The tour on Saturday, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes the option of breakfast at the Stony Brook Yacht Club from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $40-$100 and available at threevillagehistoricalsociety.org. You also can pickup or purchase tickets on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at Society headquarters, 93 North Country Rd., Setauket. Call 631-751-3730 or visit the website.

DEC. 5: AMITYVILLE

The Junior League of the Amityville Women’s Club presents its annual holiday homes tour, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several homes in the village will be festively decorated for the holiday season. The tour will include raffles, vendors and music by Shining Star Studios. Refreshments will be served at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. A tree lighting will take place at the center of the village at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Johnson’s Florist, 86 Broadway; Bella Maison, 137 Merrick Rd.; Darlings & Divas, 65 Merrick Rd.; Amityville Acupuncture & Wellness, 320-3 Merrick Rd.; and Anchor & Co., 174 Park Ave.; as well as after 11 a.m. the day of the tour at any of the four homes on the tour. Proceeds will benefit scholarships and charitable organizations. For more info, email holidayhomestour@aol.com or amityvillejuniorleague@gmail.com, or call 631-691-8435 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

DEC. 5: CUTCHOGUE

Three decorated bed-and-breakfasts will open their doors from noon to 4 p.m. and host live music, as well as wine tastings, appetizers and desserts. The event will conclude at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society on Main Road with Christmas carols, a Christmas tree lighting and refreshments. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at sanninovineyard.com. For more information, call 631-735-9024.

DEC. 5: SEA CLIFF

The Mutual Concerns Committee of Sea Cliff Holiday House Tour will showcase several homes in the seaside village from noon to 4 p.m. The self-guided tour will include light refreshments and raffles. The event supports Mutual Concerns, which is an organization that helps those in need in the area. Tickets are $30 for adults and children over 12 (cash or checks only) at Sherlock Homes Realty, 305 Sea Cliff Ave., or by calling 516-671-1717.

DEC. 6: BELLPORT

The Bellport Garden Club is hosting its biannual Christmas House Tour from noon to 4 p.m. at a home in Bellport Village decorated by club members. All arrangements will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 per person, or two for $35, and will be on sale at TOLA, 136 South Country Rd.; Pamela Lerner Antiques, 145 South Country Rd.; The Bellport restaurant, 159 South Country Rd.; and It’s Only Natural, 118 South Country Rd. For more information, call 631-286-0009 or 917-771-7276.

DEC. 6: HUNTINGTON

The Huntington Historical Society’s 2015 tour will showcase five historic homes. Tours are noon to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the Conklin Farmhouse Museum, 2 High St. Tickets are $40. They are limited and should be purchased in advance. A ticket and map, along with a brochure describing the houses, will be mailed the week before the tour. Call 631-427-7045, ext. 401, or visit huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

DEC. 6: ISLIP

The Historical Society of Islip Hamlet will host its 22nd annual holiday house tour from noon to 5 p.m. Tours of several historically or architecturally significant homes will be given by guides in Victorian dress. Visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Campaign. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the tour for 16 and older. These can be purchased at Nook & Cranny Gift Boutique, 469 Main St. Only cash or checks will be accepted. Payment also can be mailed to the historical society at P.O. Box 601, Islip 11751. Call 631-245-0675 for more information.

DEC. 12: ORIENT and EAST MARION

The Oysterponds Historical Society’s annual holiday house tour will include eight homes in Orient and East Marion, plus six public historic buildings, including the newly renovated Village House. The tour runs from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org or by calling 631-323-2480. Tickets are also available the day of the tour at the Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Rd.

DEC. 12: PORT JEFFERSON

Four upscale homes will be decorated for the holiday season at the Homes of Harbor Hills Lantern Light Tour, hosted by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. The tour runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets, which are $25, are available after Friday, Nov. 27, at the chamber office, 118 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, call 631-473-1414 or visit portjeffchamber.com.

DEC. 12 and 13: BAY SHORE

Each room at the Sagtikos Manor will be themed around presidential Christmas celebrations. Tours leave every 15 minutes beginning at 11 a.m. both days, with the last tour given at 3 p.m. The cost of the tour, for those who reserve by Dec. 9, is $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and $5 for ages 5-12. The cost is $25 on the day of, with the child price remaining $5 as space allows. Download reservation forms at sagtikosmanor.org. For more information, call 631-661-5169 or visit the website.