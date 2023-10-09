Haunted houses on Long Island

The haunting season has arrived. Long Island offers a trail of scary attractions throughout October in Nassau and Suffolk. Here’s a guide that will make you shudder and scream.

AMERICAN AIRPOWER MUSEUM'S HAUNTED HANGAR SPOOKTACULAR

Intensity: Nonscary to scary

Mingle with ghosts, goblins, ghouls, skeletons, vampires and witches in a hangar that is decorated and transformed into a horror house with dry ice fog, spiderwebs and flying bats along with haunted planes and scary pilots. Hours 2-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Fee $15, $10 ages 5-12. Hangar 3, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale; 631-293-6398, americanairpowermuseum.org

Get spooked this Halloween season at Sands Point Preserve. Credit: Jonah Markowitz

'ASYLUM, A LOVE STORY'

Intensity: Scary

Explore the immersive theatrical Halloween performance, “Asylum, A Love Story.” Hours 7-9 p.m. or 9:30-11:30 p.m., Oct. 13-15, 19-22, 26-27 and 31. Ages 21 and older. Fee $140. Hempstead House, Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; 516-570-2261, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BAITING HOLLOWEEN

Intensity: Not so scary

The bash features a hayride, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, games, a bounce house and crafts. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 28. Fee $15 ages 5-15, $8 for adults; includes hot dog and soda. Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, 1774 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-727-1614, sccbsa.org

BAYVILLE SCREAM PARK

Intensity: Very scary

This North Shore mainstay has six haunted attractions that bring thrills and chills. New this season are three secret bars hidden inside the haunted houses. Hours Vary; through Nov. 5. Fees $33.75-$59.75. 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville; 516-624-4678, bayvillescreampark.com

Chambers of Hell in Hauppauge presents a brand new haunt every year. Credit: Robert Frankenberg

CHAMBERS OF HELL

Intensity: Very scary

Take on the Trilogy of Fear as this three-part haunt will leave you with permanent nightmares, compliments of the live actors from the creepy cast. Hours 8 p.m. weekdays, 7 p.m. weekends; through Oct. 31. Fee From $80 (admits 2). 1745 Express Dr. N., Hauppauge; 631-686-4424; chambersofhell.com

DARK NIGHT HALLOWEEN WORLD

Intensity: Scary

Check out the seven haunted houses plus a food court, flea market, live bands on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22 and 27-31. Fee $35 general admission, $50 VIP fast pass. Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; 516-514-4792, darknightli.com

Darkside Haunted House in Wading River provides old school scares in an immersive creepy setting. Credit: Darkside Productions

DARKSIDE HAUNTED HOUSE

Intensity: Very scary

This indoor and outdoor haunt with scary themes and characters is celebrating “25 years of fear.” Hours Weekends through Oct. 31 and select weekdays; 7-11 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 7 p.m.-midnight Fri., 6 p.m.-midnight Sat., 6-10:30 p.m. Sun.; for attendees 13 and older. Fee $35. 5184 Rte. 25A, Wading River; 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com

DARKNESS RISING HAUNTED ATTRACTION

Intensity: Scary

This season, discover the witches that haunt a village from the 1600s and witness Jack the Ripper on the loose in London. Hours 7 p.m.-midnight Fri. and Sat., 6-10 p.m. Sun., 7-10 p.m. weekdays; through Oct. 31. Fee $35 includes entry into two haunted houses, $50 fast pass. 800 Chettic Ave., Copiague; 516-799-4747, darknessrising.org

DEEPWELLS HAUNTED MANSION

Intensity: Very scary

This historic haunt features 16 rooms of horror plus a twisted trail through the Fairytale Forest. While you wait, check out the paranormal investigator, real spirits/ghost encounters, live actors, vendors, snacks, photo-ops, plus classic horror movies showing on an outdoor movie screen. Hours 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13- 14, 20-21 and 27-28. Fee $20 advance, $30 at the door. Deepwells Farm County Park, corner of Moriches Road and Route 25A, St. James; 631-862-2808, deepwellshauntedmansion.com

See spooky characters at The Gateway Haunted Playhouse in Bellport. Credit: Rob Seifert

GATEWAY HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE

Intensity: Very scary

Live characters, three-dimensional environment created and built by the Gateway’s design and production team. Hours Weekends and select weekdays through Nov. 4; best for ages 13 and older (younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult). Fee $40 online, $50 at the door; $55 online or $65 at the door for a fast pass. 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, fearli.com

GATEWAY’S NOT-SO-SCARY ADVENTURE

Intensity: Not so scary

The not-so-scary adventure features walk-through, hay bale maze, pumpkin bouncer, face painting and more. Hours Noon-4 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Oct. 15-29. Best for ages 3 and older. Fee $20. 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

GHOST HUNTING AT THE ROGERS MANSION

Intensity: Not so scary

Experience a real ghost hunt in a historic Victorian mansion. Hours 7:30-10 p.m., Oct. 21. Fee $40. Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton; 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org/ghosts

Johnnies Car Wash celebrated their grand opening by treating their customers with a haunted version of a carwash in Copiague. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

HAUNTED CAR WASH 'TUNNEL OF TERROR'

Intensity: Scary

See characters in costume and scary surprises while you get your car washed. This year’s theme is “The Witch's Coven.” Hours 6-10 p.m., Oct. 27-29. Fee $35 includes car wash and $2 goes to local charities. 521 Oak St., Copiague; 631-891-6111, johnniescarwashonoak.com

HALLOWEEN HOUSE LONG ISLAND

Intensity: Not so scary

This haunted house includes 10 rooms decorated for the Halloween holiday. Hours Sept. 29-Nov. 7. Fee $29.99 adults, $19.99 ages 3-12. 2300 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park; halloweenhouselongisland.com

Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

HAUNTED HOUSE OF HAMBURGERS

Intensity: Not so scary

Celebrate Halloween all year long at this Halloween-themed restaurant in Farmingdale. Creepy cuisine is served in a scary setting featuring classic horror icons like Dracula, the Wolf Man and the Mummy. Haunted food items include the Trick-or-Treat Triple burger, R.I. Pizzas and Crypt Keeper cocktails. Hours 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri., 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Halloween. 330 Fulton St., Farmingdale; 516-777-1031, hhhamburgers.com

SCHMITTS FARM HAUNT

Intensity: Scary

This haunted farm house features a clown takeover night, a slasher night and a lights-out lantern night as well as a haunted corn trail and ax-throwing. Hours Start at 7 p.m. Oct. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22, 26-31. Fee $39.99-$41.99 general admission. F&W Schmitt Farms, 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville; 631-271-3276, schmittshaunt.com