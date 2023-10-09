Haunted houses on Long Island
The haunting season has arrived. Long Island offers a trail of scary attractions throughout October in Nassau and Suffolk. Here’s a guide that will make you shudder and scream.
AMERICAN AIRPOWER MUSEUM'S HAUNTED HANGAR SPOOKTACULAR
Intensity: Nonscary to scary
Mingle with ghosts, goblins, ghouls, skeletons, vampires and witches in a hangar that is decorated and transformed into a horror house with dry ice fog, spiderwebs and flying bats along with haunted planes and scary pilots. Hours 2-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Fee $15, $10 ages 5-12. Hangar 3, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale; 631-293-6398, americanairpowermuseum.org
'ASYLUM, A LOVE STORY'
Intensity: Scary
Explore the immersive theatrical Halloween performance, “Asylum, A Love Story.” Hours 7-9 p.m. or 9:30-11:30 p.m., Oct. 13-15, 19-22, 26-27 and 31. Ages 21 and older. Fee $140. Hempstead House, Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; 516-570-2261, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org
BAITING HOLLOWEEN
Intensity: Not so scary
The bash features a hayride, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, games, a bounce house and crafts. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 28. Fee $15 ages 5-15, $8 for adults; includes hot dog and soda. Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, 1774 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-727-1614, sccbsa.org
BAYVILLE SCREAM PARK
Intensity: Very scary
This North Shore mainstay has six haunted attractions that bring thrills and chills. New this season are three secret bars hidden inside the haunted houses. Hours Vary; through Nov. 5. Fees $33.75-$59.75. 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville; 516-624-4678, bayvillescreampark.com
CHAMBERS OF HELL
Intensity: Very scary
Take on the Trilogy of Fear as this three-part haunt will leave you with permanent nightmares, compliments of the live actors from the creepy cast. Hours 8 p.m. weekdays, 7 p.m. weekends; through Oct. 31. Fee From $80 (admits 2). 1745 Express Dr. N., Hauppauge; 631-686-4424; chambersofhell.com
DARK NIGHT HALLOWEEN WORLD
Intensity: Scary
Check out the seven haunted houses plus a food court, flea market, live bands on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22 and 27-31. Fee $35 general admission, $50 VIP fast pass. Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; 516-514-4792, darknightli.com
DARKSIDE HAUNTED HOUSE
Intensity: Very scary
This indoor and outdoor haunt with scary themes and characters is celebrating “25 years of fear.” Hours Weekends through Oct. 31 and select weekdays; 7-11 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 7 p.m.-midnight Fri., 6 p.m.-midnight Sat., 6-10:30 p.m. Sun.; for attendees 13 and older. Fee $35. 5184 Rte. 25A, Wading River; 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com
DARKNESS RISING HAUNTED ATTRACTION
Intensity: Scary
This season, discover the witches that haunt a village from the 1600s and witness Jack the Ripper on the loose in London. Hours 7 p.m.-midnight Fri. and Sat., 6-10 p.m. Sun., 7-10 p.m. weekdays; through Oct. 31. Fee $35 includes entry into two haunted houses, $50 fast pass. 800 Chettic Ave., Copiague; 516-799-4747, darknessrising.org
DEEPWELLS HAUNTED MANSION
Intensity: Very scary
This historic haunt features 16 rooms of horror plus a twisted trail through the Fairytale Forest. While you wait, check out the paranormal investigator, real spirits/ghost encounters, live actors, vendors, snacks, photo-ops, plus classic horror movies showing on an outdoor movie screen. Hours 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13- 14, 20-21 and 27-28. Fee $20 advance, $30 at the door. Deepwells Farm County Park, corner of Moriches Road and Route 25A, St. James; 631-862-2808, deepwellshauntedmansion.com
GATEWAY HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE
Intensity: Very scary
Live characters, three-dimensional environment created and built by the Gateway’s design and production team. Hours Weekends and select weekdays through Nov. 4; best for ages 13 and older (younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult). Fee $40 online, $50 at the door; $55 online or $65 at the door for a fast pass. 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, fearli.com
GATEWAY’S NOT-SO-SCARY ADVENTURE
Intensity: Not so scary
The not-so-scary adventure features walk-through, hay bale maze, pumpkin bouncer, face painting and more. Hours Noon-4 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Oct. 15-29. Best for ages 3 and older. Fee $20. 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, thegateway.org
GHOST HUNTING AT THE ROGERS MANSION
Intensity: Not so scary
Experience a real ghost hunt in a historic Victorian mansion. Hours 7:30-10 p.m., Oct. 21. Fee $40. Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton; 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org/ghosts
HAUNTED CAR WASH 'TUNNEL OF TERROR'
Intensity: Scary
See characters in costume and scary surprises while you get your car washed. This year’s theme is “The Witch's Coven.” Hours 6-10 p.m., Oct. 27-29. Fee $35 includes car wash and $2 goes to local charities. 521 Oak St., Copiague; 631-891-6111, johnniescarwashonoak.com
HALLOWEEN HOUSE LONG ISLAND
Intensity: Not so scary
This haunted house includes 10 rooms decorated for the Halloween holiday. Hours Sept. 29-Nov. 7. Fee $29.99 adults, $19.99 ages 3-12. 2300 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park; halloweenhouselongisland.com
HAUNTED HOUSE OF HAMBURGERS
Intensity: Not so scary
Celebrate Halloween all year long at this Halloween-themed restaurant in Farmingdale. Creepy cuisine is served in a scary setting featuring classic horror icons like Dracula, the Wolf Man and the Mummy. Haunted food items include the Trick-or-Treat Triple burger, R.I. Pizzas and Crypt Keeper cocktails. Hours 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri., 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Halloween. 330 Fulton St., Farmingdale; 516-777-1031, hhhamburgers.com
SCHMITTS FARM HAUNT
Intensity: Scary
This haunted farm house features a clown takeover night, a slasher night and a lights-out lantern night as well as a haunted corn trail and ax-throwing. Hours Start at 7 p.m. Oct. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22, 26-31. Fee $39.99-$41.99 general admission. F&W Schmitt Farms, 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville; 631-271-3276, schmittshaunt.com