Inside the Jack's Nightmare Halloween pop-up in Farmingdale

Walk into Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale and you’ll be greeted by Oogie Boogie to your right and Jack Skellington to your left from the 1993 Tim Burton film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The new pop-up experience, Jack’s Nightmare, is currently running Thursday through Sunday for the Halloween season.

“This ties together Halloween and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ film,” says Michael Marra, president of Unique Social Events. The company also runs the "Hocus Pocus"-inspired Witch Craft Halloween Pop-Up in Brentwood. Marra says Jack’s Nightmare combines small plates and themed drinks with live entertainment and décor inspired by the film.

Costumed performers entertain guest at Jack's Nightmare Halloween pop-up at the Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale on Sep. 22. Credit: Jeff Bachner

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” follows the journey of the Pumpkin King Jack Skellington who stumbles upon the door to Christmas Town while venturing away from Halloween Town. He tries to bring bits of the holiday back home with him but fails.

“The visuals encompass a division of Christmas Town and Halloween Town with some fusion together,” says Marra. “The characters of Jack and his love interest Sally will move about the space, stopping at tables for interaction with guests. They will also be talking and singing tunes from the film like ‘This is Halloween’ and ‘What’s This?’ ”

Attendees can grab a selfie with the characters tableside or with a backdrop scene. The entire venue is immersed in images from the film including scene scape windows along the walls, orange and black snakes coiled around the speaker system, gray and black tinsel trim and a ceiling filled with Christmas lights plus ghostly figures.

FRIGHTENING FOOD & CREEPY COCKTAILS

Bonnie Riegler of Syosset drinks a Candy Corn Martini at Jack's Nightmare Halloween pop-up at the Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale on Sep. 22. Credit: Jeff Bachner

The menu is themed to autumn seasonal ingredients with a nod to the film. All servings will be shareable appetizers ($12-$14), desserts ($8-$12) and drinks ($8-$16), which are a la carte.

A series of starters is offered such as four styles of wontons (Philly cheesesteak, bacon mac-n-cheese, jalapeño popper and vegan nacho), a big Bavarian pretzel with cheese and mustard dips and three styles of individual personal pizzas (plain, white with spinach and veggie).

Guests are served at the Jack's Nightmare Halloween pop-up at the Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale on Sep. 22. Credit: Jeff Bachner

For those who seek something sweet, there are four types of cake (carrot, lava, pumpkin cheese and rainbow) to choose from as well as brownie wontons.

Halloween-themed cocktails include the Candy Corn Martini (vodka, pineapple juice, grenadine, whipped cream), Dr. Finkelstein (absinthe, sour apple liqueur, Prosecco) and the Pumpkin Pie (vodka, Kahlua, pumpkin syrup, half & half, black walnut bitters and whipped cream).

“We want guests to make this experience as fun as possible,” says Marra. “They are welcome to dress up as a character from the movie or just in a Halloween costume, even if it’s not Halloween.”

POP-UP PEOPLE

Costumed performers entertain guest at Jack's Nightmare Halloween pop-up at the Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale on Sep. 22. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Michele Lemoine and Jennifer Smith of Levittown share rainbow cake and brownie wontons at the Jack's Nightmare Halloween pop-up at the Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale on Sep. 22. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Four nurses from St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown gathered in the lounge area during opening weekend to enjoy some off-duty cocktails and appetizers.

“I love this! I think it’s adorable,” says Olivia Hudson, 27, of Centereach, who was sipping on a pumpkin beer with a cinnamon sugar rim. “I’m enjoying all the lights and the thorough Halloween theme down to the drinks.”

Her colleague Nicole Pellegrino, 30, of Smithtown came prepared.

“I saw the film again this morning,” says Pellegrino. “I had to because it’s the 30th anniversary. It’s timeless and my favorite.”

Justin Weiss, 52, of East Meadow and Lisa Corso, 43, of St. James crouch in a scary pose while taking a selfie with Jack Skellington and Sally, which they plan to post on their social media accounts.

“I’m a big Tim Burton fan,” announces Weiss, who enjoyed some wontons and a Sandy Claws Cider. “It’s an interesting concept. I was really impressed that Jack was really singing.”

Each session can hold a maximum of 46 people. Walk-ins can be accommodated upon table availability but purchasing tickets in advance is strongly suggested. Each ticket includes a reservation and souvenir cup.