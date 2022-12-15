Long Island experiences to give as gifts this holiday season
An "experience gift" might not fit under a tree, but it has the potential to open up a whole new world for the recipient.
From cooking classes to learning how to DJ, there are many activities and experiences to try across Long Island. Allow your loved ones to spend some time learning something new or to check a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity off their bucket list.
AN INTRODUCTION TO STREET ART: Graff Lab Studio
Graff Lab Studio specializes in family-friendly workshops where you can learn and practice the art of graffiti. Hosted by professional street artists, the 90-minute classes include over 100 stencils, more than 30 colors and participants will be given aprons and gloves to help stay paint-free. Gift cards start at $40.
INFO 1600 N. Ocean Ave., Holtsville; 631-265-6508, grafflabstudio.com
MAKE STEAK LIKE A CHEF: Babylon Mercantile
Babylon Mercantile hosts hands-on learning sessions for cooks of all skill levels. The “Steakhouse Classics" session teaches students how to make “Argentinian Steak with Chimichurri Sauce” and “French Bistro Filet Mignon Au Poivre.” Classes (approximately 2.5 hours) are held monthly at its cookshop, and can be gifted starting at $115; aprons, ingredients and all necessary tools are included.
INFO 45 E. Main St., Babylon; 631-818-1100, babylonmercantile.com
LEARN HOW TO DJ: Spin DJ Academy
Spin DJ Academy can help you learn the art of mixing with its private DJ lessons, either at its studios in Lindenhurst, Nesconset and Oceanside or your home. Lessons start at $85 an hour and will begin with learning related software and putting together song libraries before getting into beat matching, blending, mixing and even scratching. Classes are good for all ages, and equipment will be provided for the first few classes.
INFO 631-608-8858, spindjacademy.com
TAKE A KNITTING CLASS: Nest on Main
Nest on Main offers three-hour “chunky blanket” classes ($95) that include all materials, instruction and participants leave with a finished blanket.
INFO 135 Main St., Northport; 631-651-9173, nestonmainmarket.com
LEARN HOW TO PLAY PICKLEBALL: Long Island Pickleball Pros
Pickleball is a hybrid of Ping-Pong, badminton and tennis that can be played indoors or outside — and if you’d like to get a friend or family member into the game, the Long Island Pickleball Pros company offers gift certificates for lessons. Professional Pickleball Registry-certified coach Frank Milillo, will be your guide and teaches year-round at Rockville Centre Recreation. A holiday gift certificate covering a two-hour pickleball clinic (good for four people) is $120.
INFO 111 N. Oceanside Rd, Rockville Centre; 516-384-5124, longislandpickleballpros.com
TAKE PRIVATE SAILING LESSONS: Sail Montauk
Sail Montauk offers private, one-on-one sailing instruction (with the option to include as many as four people aboard) that can be given as gifts. All lessons are conducted by a licensed instructor aboard a 22-foot sailboat, and three-hour classes can cover everything from learning the basics of sailing to brushing up on skills. Students will be introduced to how boats operate, including rigging, docking and anchoring. Three-hour classes start at $375 beginning May 2023.
INFO 478 West Lake Dr., Montauk; 631-522-5183, sailmontauk.com
CARVE STONE PROJECTS: The Sculpture Workshop
For a unique artistic opportunity, sculptor Laura Rand Haleman, owner of The Sculpture Workshop, a teaching studio for stone carving located in Brookville, offers a gift certificate that covers 10 classes ($625) that will allow participants to create pieces from stones (must be purchased separately; starting at $75 for a small 40-pound stone) and using tools that are available at the studio. Classes are held in groups but all will receive individual instruction, and take place throughout the year.
INFO 30 Ormond Park Rd, Brookville; 516-626-2926, laurahaleman.com