Hanukkah events on Long Island for all eight nights 

Hannukah marks Judah Macabee leading the Jewish people in recapturing and rededicating the Second Temple in Jerusalem. “The Jewish people were at war and light prevailed,” says Rabbi Zalman Baumgarten of Chabad of Great Neck.

The Hanukkah menorah symbolizes the ancient miracle of oil enough for one day lasting for eight until more oil could be procured for the synagogue’s eternal light. Current events make gathering for Hanukkah this year take on even more significant, Baumgarten says.

“With our homeland at war, it’s a time to show unity,” he says. While hearts may be heavy, festivities on Long Island will also offer lighter-hearted merriment during the eight nights.

Night one: Thursday, Dec. 7

A concert by the Orthodox Jewish all-male a cappella group The Maccabeats, fireworks, and a menorah lighting are scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. (gates open at 5) at North Hempstead Town Park, 175 Shore Rd., Port Washington. $25 per car with advance online registration required; includes water, jelly doughnuts and latkes. 516-767-8672, chabadpw.org.

Unite Through Light is the theme of the 17th annual Grand Menorah Lighting at 6 p.m. at the Merrick LIRR Station Gazebo at the corner of Merrick Avenue and Wantagh Highway. “This is in solidarity with our brother and sisters in Israel,” says Raizel Seliger, special events coordinator for Chabad of Merrick-Bellmore-Wantagh. The event is free and includes a D.J. and dancing, balloon twisting, doughnuts and latkes. 516-833-3057 ext. 108, chabadjewishlife.org/light.

Many other towns and organizations across the island are celebrating with public candle lightings. Check your town for local opportunities.

Teens ages 13 to 18 can also build their own menorahs at 7 p.m. at The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills. Free. 631-351-8672, thechaicenter.com.

Night two: Friday, Dec. 8

Musical guest Art Leshans will perform at an adult celebration of Shabbat and Hanukkah from noon to 2 p.m. at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd., Commack. $10 per person, advance registration required. 631-462-9462, syjcc.org.

Night three: Saturday, Dec. 9

Enjoy a Hanukkah-themed family Shabbat luncheon at 1 p.m. coupled with a magic show for the children at Chabad of Great Neck, 400 E. Shore Rd., Great Neck. $40, $20 younger than 12. Advance registration is required, 516-654-6000, chabadgn.com/lunch.

Night four: Sunday, Dec. 10

The World Series of Dreidels happens from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., during the Mid-Island Y JCC’s Hanukkah Fair, 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview. Cost is $8 per player, for ages 4 to 12. Advance registration suggested to secure spot. Contest happens during the JCC’s Hanukkah Fair, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fair includes arts and crafts, gaga, doughnuts and latkes and more. Admission to the fair requires a donation of diapers or wipes. 516-822-3535, miyjcc.org.

A fire juggler will perform at the family celebration slated for 3:15 p.m. at the Plainview Shopping Center on South Oyster Bay Road. There’ll also be festive music, menorah lighting, latkes, doughnuts and pizza. Free but advance registration required. 347-853-9992, jewishtob.org/firefun.

Hanukkah Wonderland happens from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Walt Whitman Shops Bloomingdales Court, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station. Dreidel painting, doughnut decorating, face painting, menorah lighting and more. Free but advance registration required. 631-385-2424, melvillechabad.com/wonderland.

This year’s annual Hanukkah on Main Street at the head of the Brightwaters canal will have an emphasis on Jewish pride, says Rabbi Shimon Stillerman of Chabad of Islip Township. It runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; the first 50 people to arrive will be given Am Yisrael Chai gloves and everyone will get blue and white glow sticks. There’ll be doughnuts and hot latkes, crafts for the kids, menorah lighting and a gelt drop. Free. 631-913-8770, chabadofislip.com.

Join the Hanukkah Car Parade at 6 p.m. starting from Chabad of Mid Suffolk, 318 Vets Hghwy. in Commack to The Chai Center at 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy. in Dix Hills, where there will be a menorah lighting, latkes, doughnuts and music. Free. 631-767-3144, thechaicenter.com.

It’s a night of fire and ice during Hanukkah on Ice from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Parkwood Ice Arena, 66 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck. The menorah will be lighted mid-rink, and pizza, doughnuts, cotton candy, snow cones and drinks will be sold. $15, additional $5 to skate. 516-654-6000, chabadgn.com/ice.

Night five: Monday, Dec. 11

A Hanukkah ladies’ night out begins at 6 p.m. and includes doughnut decorating at the Town of Oyster Bay Chabad, 678 Woodbury Rd, Woodbury. $20, 917-655-0027, jewishtob.org/rcs.

A comedy social for adults at 7:30 p.m. at Chabad of Islip Township, 283 Ocean Ave., Islip, will feature stand-up comic Avi Liberman, menorah lighting, gourmet doughnut bar and hot latkes. $45. Advance registration required, 631-913-8770, chabadofislip.com.

Night six: Tuesday, Dec. 12

A “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” family event includes the Hankin Family Menorah Lighting, music and more at 7 p.m. at the Mid-Island Y JCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview. Free. 516-822-3535, miyjcc.org.

Grown-ups get to have fun starting at 7 p.m. during the Drinks and Dreidels social program at Chabad of Hewlett, 24 Everit Ave. $50. 516-295-3433, jewishhewlett.com/adultchanukah.

Latkes and Vodkas could be a holiday date night at 8:30 p.m. at Chabad of Great Neck, 400 East Shore Rd., Great Neck. Includes open bar, doughnuts, salad and sushi bars, assorted pastas and live entertainment. $30 per person, $50 per couple; a project of Chabad Young Families. 516-654-6000, chabadgn.com/social.

Night seven: Wednesday, Dec. 13

A Nassau County version of “Shine a Light on Anti-Semitism” happens at 7 p.m. at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd., Commack. Free. 631-462-9462, syjcc.org.

Night eight, Thursday, Dec. 14

Celebrate the holiday’s grand finale at Hewlett’s Third Annual Gelt Drop and Grand Menorah Lighting at 6 p.m. at the corner of Piermont and Broadway. Live music, face painting, a fire show and more. Free. 516-295-3433, jewishhewlett.com.

A Hanukkah Dinner Party for ages 55 and older features live music by Paradigm, Israeli dinner, dancing and menorah lighting. From 7 to 9 p.m. at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd., Commack, with a single mingle starting at 6:30 p.m. $35. Advance registration required. 631-462-9462, syjcc.org.