Holiday events on Long Island: Where to see Christmas tree, menorah lightings and more

BELLMORE

The Christmas tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1 includes the annual Christmas tree lighting (7 p.m.), a visit from Santa, live Nativity and horse and buggy rides (fee), holiday music and trolley rides (fee) through the community. Events take place at Bedford Avenue and Broadway. The Bellmore Chamber of Commerce will host a menorah lighting 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Veteran's Memorial, Bedford Avenue and Broadway.

EAST MEADOW

The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce and the Council of East Meadow Community Organizations will hold a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1700 Prospect Ave. The Community Association of Stewart Avenue will host their annual holiday tree lighting and menorah lighting ceremony 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Carman Avenue and Lake Lane in Salisbury.

EAST ROCKAWAY

The village’s annual festivities at Memorial Park, 344 Atlantic Ave begins at 3 p.m. Dec. 9, Santa’s workshop at 4 p.m. and the tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. There will be a menorah lighting ceremony 6 p.m. Dec. 12 outside of Village Hall.

ELMONT

The Elmont Chamber of Commerce host a holiday tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Plaza on the corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Meacham Avenue 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. There will be a visit with Santa and entertainment by local dance schools and the high school band. Goody bags and candy canes will be distributed.

FLORAL PARK

Tree lighting and Christmas Festival, from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Memorial Park, 2 Floral Pkwy., feature festive caroling, holiday gift vendors, food and drink, and of course a visit from Santa. Lighting of the tree around 6 p.m.

FREEPORT

The Village of Freeport will kick off holiday season with a boat parade. Credit: Howard Simmons

Tree lighting ceremony is 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the "triangle" located at the junction of Sunrise Highway, Main and Church Street. Followed by a Christmas tree lighting 6 p.m. at The Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd. The festivities continue at the Nautical Mile at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the Woodcleft Esplanade, 205 Woodcleft Ave. The annual Lights Boat Parade is set to launch around 7:30 p.m. with viewing along Woodcleft Avenue between Front and Richmond Streets or sit dockside at Nautical Mile restaurants.

GARDEN CITY

Holiday tree lighting at the gazebo on the village green, at Stewart and Hilton avenues, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 10, with live entertainment and for the finale, Santa arrives on a fire truck.

HEMPSTEAD

Members of Long Island Youth Foundation and Layla’s Dance and Drum perform at Hempstead’s Kwanza celebration. Credit: Howard Schnapp

The Village of Hempstead will host its annual Christmas tree and menorah lightings 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hempstead Village Hall, 99 James A. Garner Way, featuring caroling and more. The Village of Hempstead hosts its annual Kwanzaa celebration 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich St., featuring lighting of the kinara and discussion of the seven principles followed by refreshments. The annual Kwanzaa celebration takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. Hosted by Deputy Supervisor Dorothy L. Goosby's office. Make your own dinner to eat with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd, dancers and singers. A traditional Kwanzaa chief will discuss the seven principles of the holiday, visit facebook.com/HempsteadTown or hempsteadny.gov. The Town of Hempstead will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St. The event will include caroling and an appearance by Santa atop an antique fire engine. A menorah and a kinara at the site will be lighted Dec. 7 and Dec. 26, respectively.

LEVITTOWN

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Levittown Public Library.

LYNBROOK

The Village of Lynbrook will hold its holiday celebration on Atlantic Avenue with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Blessing of the Creche from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2. There will be a menorah lighting ceremony at 6 :30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Stauderman and Forest avenues.

MALVERNE

Tree lighting at the fountain and a parade with Santa and elves, face painting, ice sculptures and more along Hempstead Avenue, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 2.

MERRICK

The Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Merrick hosts an annual 12-foot menorah lighting 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Merrick LIRR station, Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway. Music, dancing, hot latkes, and donuts will follow at the school, 2174 Hewlett Ave.

MINEOLA

Village tree lighting is 7 p.m. Dec. 1, on Jericho Tpke. in front of the Village Hall. Menorah lighting is 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the same location.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Tree-lighting ceremony is tentative 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the village green on Maple Avenue. Santa, Frosty and Rudolph will visit.

WANTAGH

Colorful drummers, bunnies and a cow jumping over the moon at the Holiday Light Spectacular at Jones Beach. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Jones Beach State Park's annual drive-thru light show, Magic of Lights featuring themed light displays using LED technology and digital animations including Prehistoric Christmas, the all-new Bigfoot Monster Truck display and Barbie. Also stop in the Jolly Holiday Village to see the illuminated trees, take pictures with Santa, visit concessions and more, through Dec. 30. Fee $35-$40; 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance for a contactless experience. Print out a letter to Santa and drop it off at the Santa mailbox. More info: magicoflights.com

WEST HEMPSTEAD

Tree and menorah lighting from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Hall's Pond Park, 671 Nassau Blvd., with music, children’s craft, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa.