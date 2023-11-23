Holiday events on Long Island: Where to see Christmas tree, menorah lightings and more
Festive celebrations in each town ring in the holiday spirit throughout the Island. Community celebrations range from public tree and menorah lightings to villagewide festivals. Here are some municipalities planning festivities.
CITY OF GLEN COVE
GLEN COVE
Holiday festivities start at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 Horse and carriage rides, carolers and Santa followed by a Christmas tree lighting in Village Square on School Street in downtown at 4:45 p.m. Menorah lighting 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 includes special fire show, live entertainment, children’s crafts, Hanukkah dreidels, gelt, sufganiyot doughnuts and more at the Village Square on School and Bridge streets.
TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD
BELLMORE
The Christmas tree Lighting and Holiday Extravaganza from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1 includes the annual Christmas tree lighting (7 p.m.), a visit from Santa, live Nativity and horse and buggy rides (fee), holiday music and trolley rides (fee) through the community. Events take place at Bedford Avenue and Broadway. The Bellmore Chamber of Commerce will host a menorah lighting 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Veteran's Memorial, Bedford Avenue and Broadway.
EAST MEADOW
The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce and the Council of East Meadow Community Organizations will hold a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1700 Prospect Ave. The Community Association of Stewart Avenue will host their annual holiday tree lighting and menorah lighting ceremony 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Carman Avenue and Lake Lane in Salisbury.
EAST ROCKAWAY
The village’s annual festivities at Memorial Park, 344 Atlantic Ave begins at 3 p.m. Dec. 9, Santa’s workshop at 4 p.m. and the tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. There will be a menorah lighting ceremony 6 p.m. Dec. 12 outside of Village Hall.
ELMONT
The Elmont Chamber of Commerce host a holiday tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Plaza on the corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Meacham Avenue 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. There will be a visit with Santa and entertainment by local dance schools and the high school band. Goody bags and candy canes will be distributed.
FLORAL PARK
Tree lighting and Christmas Festival, from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Memorial Park, 2 Floral Pkwy., feature festive caroling, holiday gift vendors, food and drink, and of course a visit from Santa. Lighting of the tree around 6 p.m.
FREEPORT
Tree lighting ceremony is 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the "triangle" located at the junction of Sunrise Highway, Main and Church Street. Followed by a Christmas tree lighting 6 p.m. at The Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd. The festivities continue at the Nautical Mile at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the Woodcleft Esplanade, 205 Woodcleft Ave. The annual Lights Boat Parade is set to launch around 7:30 p.m. with viewing along Woodcleft Avenue between Front and Richmond Streets or sit dockside at Nautical Mile restaurants.
GARDEN CITY
Holiday tree lighting at the gazebo on the village green, at Stewart and Hilton avenues, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 10, with live entertainment and for the finale, Santa arrives on a fire truck.
HEMPSTEAD
The Village of Hempstead will host its annual Christmas tree and menorah lightings 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hempstead Village Hall, 99 James A. Garner Way, featuring caroling and more. The Village of Hempstead hosts its annual Kwanzaa celebration 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich St., featuring lighting of the kinara and discussion of the seven principles followed by refreshments. The annual Kwanzaa celebration takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. Hosted by Deputy Supervisor Dorothy L. Goosby's office. Make your own dinner to eat with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd, dancers and singers. A traditional Kwanzaa chief will discuss the seven principles of the holiday, visit facebook.com/HempsteadTown or hempsteadny.gov. The Town of Hempstead will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Town Hall Plaza, 1 Washington St. The event will include caroling and an appearance by Santa atop an antique fire engine. A menorah and a kinara at the site will be lighted Dec. 7 and Dec. 26, respectively.
LEVITTOWN
The Levittown Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Levittown Public Library.
LYNBROOK
The Village of Lynbrook will hold its holiday celebration on Atlantic Avenue with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Blessing of the Creche from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2. There will be a menorah lighting ceremony at 6 :30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Stauderman and Forest avenues.
MALVERNE
Tree lighting at the fountain and a parade with Santa and elves, face painting, ice sculptures and more along Hempstead Avenue, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 2.
MERRICK
The Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Merrick hosts an annual 12-foot menorah lighting 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Merrick LIRR station, Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway. Music, dancing, hot latkes, and donuts will follow at the school, 2174 Hewlett Ave.
MINEOLA
Village tree lighting is 7 p.m. Dec. 1, on Jericho Tpke. in front of the Village Hall. Menorah lighting is 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the same location.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE
Tree-lighting ceremony is tentative 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the village green on Maple Avenue. Santa, Frosty and Rudolph will visit.
WANTAGH
Jones Beach State Park's annual drive-thru light show, Magic of Lights featuring themed light displays using LED technology and digital animations including Prehistoric Christmas, the all-new Bigfoot Monster Truck display and Barbie. Also stop in the Jolly Holiday Village to see the illuminated trees, take pictures with Santa, visit concessions and more, through Dec. 30. Fee $35-$40; 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance for a contactless experience. Print out a letter to Santa and drop it off at the Santa mailbox. More info: magicoflights.com
WEST HEMPSTEAD
Tree and menorah lighting from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Hall's Pond Park, 671 Nassau Blvd., with music, children’s craft, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa.
CITY OF LONG BEACH
LONG BEACH
Take a walk by the ocean and experience a nautical-themed holiday light display along the Long Beach boardwalk, dusk to 11 p.m. daily Dec. 1 through mid-January, from Long Beach to National boulevards, Long Beach.
TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD
GREAT NECK PLAZA
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Inn at Great Neck, 30 Cuttermill Rd.
MANHASSET
Annual tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at Mary Jane Davies Green, Plandome Road.
NEW HYDE PARK
Village tree lighting at 3 p.m. Nov. 25, at Village Hall, 1420 Jericho Tpke.
PORT WASHINGTON
Port Holiday Magic takes place Nov. 25 with dozens of stores and restaurants offering holiday specials and discounts. There will be outdoor entertainment in various locations, Santa riding a fire truck and more. Shoppers can take a free trolley ride from one end of Main Street to the other, with stops all along the way.
WESTBURY
Christmas House at Samanea New York, 1504 Old Country Rd., features indoor themed rooms including a snow room; 10-room family friendly holiday experience, 3:30-9 p.m. Mon.-Thur.; 3:30-11:30 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Nov. 24-Jan. 7. Advance tickets christmashouselongisland.com. Fee $25, $20 ages 4-10 Mon.-Thur.; $30, $25 ages 4-10Fri.-Sun. Tree lighting is 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Village Recreation Center, 348 Post Ave. with carolers and other live seasonal music. Santa arrives by fire truck.
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY
BAYVILLE
Walk around an outdoor holiday Winter Wonderland park, 8 Bayville Ave., surrounded by decorations and lights. Attractions include ice skating, Toy Factory Fun House walk-through, photos with Santa and a letter sent to your child from Santa. Also enjoy the Holiday Express train ride, the Christmas tree forest and holiday character meet-and-greet, as well as holiday arts and crafts. Reserved time entry, buy tickets in advance. Opens Dec. 2 through Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. weekends. Also, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 22, and 3-9 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 1. For the adults, there’s Haunted Christmas. Fee $26.75, $22.75 ages 8 and younger, extra fee for Magical Santa Experience with photo and letter to Santa. More info: 516-628-8697, bayvillewinterwonderland.com.
HICKSVILLE
Christmas House at Broadway Commons, 358 North Broadway, features indoor themed rooms including a snow room with real indoor snow; 10-room family friendly holiday experience, 3:30-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Nov. 24-January 2. Advance tickets, christmashouselongisland.com and tickets available at the door. Fee $30, $25 ages 4-10, Free 3 and younger.
MASSAPEQUA PARK
The holiday season begins with the lighting of the village Christmas tree and menorah 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at Massapequa Park Village Square. Enjoy entertainment at the Showmobile and an appearance by Santa.
OYSTER BAY
Holiday Poinsettia Display in the Main Greenhouse at Coe Hall, Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily December through Jan. 14. Free with admission ($10 ages 18-61, $9 ages 62 and older, $5 ages 7-17). While there, experience the magic of Planting Fields with beautifully decorated grounds, greenhouses and historic buildings. The park is closed on Christmas Day. More info: 516-922-8600, plantingfields.org. Planting Fields holds its annual holiday tree lighting with Santa at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. the park will be open from 5:30-8 p.m.
TOWN OF BABYLON
AMITYVILLE
The annual Christmas tree lighting is 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Village Triangle, Broadway and Park Avenue, with carols, hot chocolate and Santa.
BABYLON
Babylon Village’s Old-Fashioned Night of Shopping is 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1 (rain date is Dec. 8), featuring carolers, hot chocolate and cookies at many downtown stores, along with a visit from Santa. Stop by the decorated Nathaniel Conklin House, 280 Deer Park Ave., for an informal tour 6-9 p.m. The village tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Argyle Lake Park. The Babylon Village Historical and Preservation Society, 153 W. Main St., hosts a social with wassail from 4-6 p.m.
LINDENHURST
Holiday tree-lighting ceremony with Santa, costumed characters, music and refreshments, drive through in your car. Children can leave a letter for Santa. 6 p.m. Dec. 1, Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy. Winter on Wellwood, noon- 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3, with Santa and a carousel, Christmas Kindlmarket, holiday parade begins at Fireman’s Park, west on Hartford and South on Wellwood with tree lighting to follow, more info: villageoflindenhurstny.gov/events/winter-on-wellwood
NORTH BABYLON
At Belmont Lake State Park, via the Southern State Parkway exit 38, or by Sunrise Highway to Belmont Avenue North to Sylvan Road, from 4:15-6 p.m. Dec. 2, Santa and his helpers light the tree. Afterward, there will be a firework display over Belmont Lake. Other activities include an ice sculpting demonstration, numerous holiday displays, a magic show, a juggler, food and merchandise vendors.
TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN
EAST SETAUKET
Drive-thru live Nativity scene, see the Christmas story come to life with costumed characters and live animals from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 8-9. Hosted by Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Rd. The annual Three Village Electric Light Parade takes place along Main Street from 5 p.m. Dec. 10. View holiday floats with bright lights and holiday themes and Santa.
FARMINGVILLE
The annual lighting of the menorah 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, with entertainment, hot latkes and doughnuts.
HOLTSVILLE
The annual lighting of the Christmas tree 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Rd. enjoy entertainment and characters strolling while waiting for Santa to arrive by helicopter. Costumed characters meet-and-greet starts at 5:30 p.m. The Holiday Light Spectacular returns to the Holtsville Ecology Center the following night, Dec. 2. An indoor, walk-through light show includes festive lighted displays for the holidays, runs Fri.-Sun. in December through Dec. 17. The hours are 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5-8 p.m. Sun. Fee $10 ages 18-61, $8 ages 12 and under. Purchase tickets online only at BrookhavenNY.gov.
LAKE RONKONKOMA
Festival of Trees and Lights, sponsored by the Fathers' Club, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 10, features craft vendors, basket raffles, live entertainment and Santa. Sachem North High School, 212 Smith Rd. Fee $2.
MOUNT SINAI
Drink hot chocolate, listen to carols and visit with Santa at the lighting of the Christmas tree, 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd. Breakfast with Santa 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon Dec. 17 features a buffet. Fee $25, $20 ages 2-16.
PATCHOGUE
On Nov. 25, Patchogue businesses offer discounts all day to shoppers in the village while carolers and live music filter up and down Main Street; a holiday parade begins at 5 p.m. Visit Santa at the Capitol One Bank after the parade.
PORT JEFFERSON
The indoor Festival of Trees is at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, 631-802-2160, opens daily 9 a.m. to close, Dec. 1-Jan. 2, closed Dec. 25. Santa rides down Main Street in the local Santa parade 3 p.m. Nov. 26. The annual Charles Dickens Festival is Dec. 2-3 with costumed characters from "A Christmas Carol," ice skating at the Village Center, magic shows, live entertainment and more.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION
A Train Car lighting and visit with Santa takes place 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2, at the Port Jefferson Terryville Chamber of Commerce Train Car, at the intersection of Routes 112 and 347. Refreshments served and a photo op with Santa; the menorah lighting ceremony from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 7, same location.
RIDGE
Santa comes to Longwood Estate, Longwood Road and Smith Road, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2, rain date is Dec. 3. Children can deliver letters to Santa (include return address) and have the family or friends take photos, enjoy the train display, take a sleigh ride, have a cup of hot chocolate. Train display is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 26-31. Fee $5 for ages 12 and younger.
ROCKY POINT
The Rocky Point Chamber and Revitalization organizations invite you to head on down to Broadway and watch the annual Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Enjoy Christmas caroling and hot chocolate.
RONKONKOMA
Observe Hanukkah with a menorah lighting at Raynor Beach County Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
SHIRLEY
The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s walk-through Enchanted Forest holiday-themed light show at Southaven County Park, 761 Victory Ave. The light show is Thu.-Sun., Nov. 25-Dec. 30, closed Dec. 24-25. Admission starts at $10 per person. Tickets will be sold at the gate or online (no cash at the gate), gssc.us/en/activities/events/light-show.html.
STONY BROOK
Bundle up and stroll through the Holiday Tree Competition at the Village Center on Main Street, Dec. 3-19. The event features dozens of decorated trees. The Holiday Festival, noon-6 p.m. Dec. 3, features Legends & Spies puppet procession; Santa listens to children's wishes; holiday train display at Wiggs Opticians; carolers and live music. Holiday tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on the Village Green.
YAPHANK
On Dec. 2, the Ladies Auxiliary and fire department sponsor a parade, tree lighting and craft fair starting at 3 p.m. The parade starts 4:30 p.m. at Yaphank Avenue on Main Street and ends at the firehouse; Rain date is Dec. 3.
TOWN OF HUNTINGTON
COLD SPRING HARBOR
Santa will light the tree at the fish hatchery and aquarium, 1660 Rte. 25A, at 5 p.m. Dec. 2, 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org. Fee $10 suggestion donation per family.
COMMACK AND DIX HILLS
Grand menorah lighting on the first day of Hanukkah, 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Parade starts at Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, 318 Veterans Hwy., Commack. The grand menorah lighting will follow at The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy. There will be live music, doughnuts and more.
GREENLAWN
Menorah lighting ceremony, 6 p.m., Dec. 11, at the front circle, Harborfields Library, 31 Broadway; Christmas tree lighting takes place 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 2, same location. Sponsored by the Greenlawn Civic Association.
HUNTINGTON
Menorah lighting, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 on Wall Street in Huntington Village.
NORTHPORT
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and caroling by the Northport Chorale in the Northport Village park, 7 p.m. Nov. 24. Then watch Santa ride down Main Street on a fire truck. At 7 p.m. Nov. 25, see "A Christmas Story" Leg Lamp lighting at The Firefly Artists, 90 Main St.
TOWN OF ISLIP
BAY SHORE
This old-fashioned winter festival on Main Street 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 features tree and menorah lightings, music, treats and a visit from Santa and Frosty. Make a special stop 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25 to visit St. Nicholas at the annual Snowflake Sale at the Bay Shore Historical Society’s Gibson-Mack-Holt House, 22 Maple Ave. On Dec. 10 at 5 p.m., see "Light the Night," with thousands of luminaries aglow, sponsored by the Bay Shore Beautification Society. Rain date is Dec. 17.
BLUE POINT
Menorah lighting at the base of Nicoll's Road, 5 p.m. Dec. 7.
EAST ISLIP
The Town of Islip Holiday Light Show features a free drive-through from your personal vehicle 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28, at Brookwood Hall Park, 50 Irish Lane, weather permitting. Bring the family to see a Holiday Drive-In Movie, 7 p.m. Dec. 8 featuring "The Grinch" movie at Brookwood Hall, 50 Irish Lane. The 2018 computer-animated Christmas comedy film is directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney. The film stars the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, and narration by Pharrell Williams. Free Admission. Donations of nonperishable food accepted.
GREAT RIVER
Come see Santa light the tree outside the Victorian mansion at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park, 440 Montauk Hwy., at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. The park will be open from 5:30-8 p.m.
HOLBROOK
Main Street menorah lighting 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
ISLANDIA
A Christmas festival begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 with holiday sweets and hot chocolate, candy canes, cookies, a visit from Santa, followed by a tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Islandia Village Hall, 1100 Old Nichols Rd. Open to residents of Islandia only.
ISLIP
Festivities include a visit from Santa, a light parade and Christmas tree lighting on the front lawn of Town Hall, 655 Main St., 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Parade begins at Town Hall West, 401 Main St., and ends at Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St.; tree lighting is at 5 p.m. Town of Islip Holiday Market, a vendor gift market, is also at Town Hall on the same day, noon-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Holiday market rain date is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec 3. Menorah lighting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Town Hall.
OAKDALE
Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a menorah lighting at the Oakdale LIRR station, the corner of Oakdale-Bohemia Road and Montauk Boulevard, 8 p.m. Dec. 7.
RONKONKOMA
Enjoy a Christmas themed performance while being served hot chocolate and cookies. After the performance, take your own photos with Santa and performers at Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Rd., choose from three separate times, 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Fee $12-$22 per ticket.
SAYVILLE
The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting several holiday events Nov. 25 starting with a holiday parade from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (rain date Nov. 26). The parade begins at Handsome Avenue and continues east on Main Street to Lincoln Avenue. After the parade, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Winter Wonderland features a trolley, an ice-skating rink, Santa, a craft tent and carousel. Stores and restaurants will have specials and giveaways on Main and South Main streets, and Railroad, Candee and Gillette avenues as well as Main Street in West Sayville. Later, Miracle on Main is from 5 to 9 p.m. with a gingerbread house competition, live ice carving and ices sculptures, live reindeer, Santa, dickens characters, caroling and other entertainment. The tree lighting is at Sparrow Park at 6:30 p.m. with a visit from Santa.
TOWN OF SMITHTOWN
KINGS PARK
A combined Christmas tree and menorah lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Veterans Plaza, Smithtown Library-Kings Park Branch, 1 Church St.
NISSEQUOGUE
Tree lighting will take place 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Nissequogue Fire Department, 643 Moriches Rd., St. James.
ST. JAMES
Menorah lighting is for eight nights at 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 5 p.m. Dec. 9 through 14 at the Triangle at Lake Avenue, Moriches Road and Route 25A includes light refreshments. Nonperishable food donations accepted for the local food pantries. Christmas tree lighting and a visit with Santa at Deepwells, Route 25A and Moriches Road, is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with hot chocolate and cookies. Holiday toy and gift drive with Santa at St. James Fire Department. 533 North Country Rd., noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Santa will be on a fire engine for parents to snap a photo with their children. There will be holiday music playing throughout the day and a mailbox to drop a letter off to Santa. Free admission but bring an unwrapped toy or gift card to donate.
SMITHTOWN
Heritage Country Christmas outdoor festival from 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 9. Spend an evening enjoying the holiday illuminations, music, historical demonstrations in the farmhouse, make s’mores over an open fire (reserve, fee). Fee: Adults: $22, Seniors, ages 65 and older: $17, Children, ages 3-12: $12. Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown, 631-265-6768, smithtownhistorical.org.
Holiday Illuminations at the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown, features outdoor holiday lights on the eastside of the grounds with food trucks, fire pits (fee, reserve) and live entertainment from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-Dec. 31; open every day between Christmas and New Year's Day. Admission: Adults: $22, Seniors, ages 65 and older: $17, Children, ages 3-12: $12. More info: holidayilluminations.ticketspice.com.
THE EAST END
BRIDGEHAMPTON
Sensory Santa Express, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2, at the Children's Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. All children, including children on the autism spectrum, and their families can enjoy Sensory Santa and ride on a trackless train through an outdoor holiday light show. There are food trucks, festive crafts and music. Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased in advance, hudsonshelpinghands.org.
CALVERTON
The drive-thru Riverhead Holiday Light Show is at Splish Splash, 2549 Splish Splash Dr. on Nov. 23-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, Dec. 14-30. Hours are from 5 p.m. and closing hours vary. Admission is $17-$22 plus taxes and fees in advance, $30 plus taxes and fees at the gate, for standard car. No gate sales on Fridays-Saturdays, tickets can be purchased online, holidaylightshow.com. Brunch with Santa at Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, 1774 Sound Ave, sccbsa.org/santa, Four seatings on Saturdays: 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Three seatings on Sundays: 9 a.m.,11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 9-10. Brunch, photo with Santa, decorate your own cake, arts and crafts, holiday movie, pre-reservations required. Fee $20 children, $20 adults.
CUTCHOGUE
The annual Christmas tree lighting and caroling hosted by The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 on the Village Green, Route 25 at Case’s Lane, and enjoy the Mattituck-Cutchogue High School Select Chorus followed by refreshments outside the Garage and a visit from Santa. There will also be a pop-up Christmas shop (open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.).
FLANDERS
At 7 p.m., Nov. 29, the annual ceremony to light the Holiday Big Duck takes place. See Santa and listen to carolers (weather permitting).
GREENPORT
Congregation Tifereth Israel hosts a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Mitchell Park with songs, prayers; Ceremony lead by Rabbi Gadi Capela and welcoming message by Sara Bloom. The village holds its annual Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 on Main and Front Streets, ending at Mitchell Park. Attendees will see Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a decorated fire truck. Immediately after the parade, tree lighting, caroling, Christmas characters in Mitchell Park, where hot chocolate will also be served.
MANORVILLE
Merry Market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 at Waterdrinker, 663 Wading River Rd. Features vendors, live music and more.
MONTAUK
The lighting of the Montauk Point Lighthouse takes place 4 p.m. Nov. 25, with hot chocolate and a holiday singalong. Santa at the Lighthouse held at 11 a.m. Nov. 26, meet Santa, have your picture taken and enjoy hot chocolate. The Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair, being held 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9, features a lit holiday path around the town green, gift vendors, food trucks and live music at Montauk Town Green, 743 Montauk Hwy. Children can meet and greet Santa and live reindeer and participate in activities. Rain date is Dec. 10..
ORIENT
Tree lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Orient Beach State Park entrance, 40000 Main Rd. Santa will be available for pictures afterward. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Winter coats and nonperishable food items will be collected.
RIVERHEAD
Hallockville Museum Farm at 6038 Sound Ave., is hosting the Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art and Gift Show in Naugles Barn, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26, offering handcrafted gift items, artwork, holiday décor and more. Santa opens the Peconic Christmas bonfire with a parade starting at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 (rain date Dec. 16) from Osborn Avenue and West Main Street, then east along Main Street and looping south to the Peconic Riverfront. At 4 p.m., a bonfire will be lit in the riverfront parking lot. Children can meet and greet Santa, free hot chocolate, food truck and activity and toy vendors.
SAG HARBOR
Temple Adas Israel will host a menorah lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 on Long Wharf Village Pier in Sag Harbor with hot chocolate and doughnuts. The congregation will sing blessings and festive songs.
SHELTER ISLAND
The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will host its annual tree lighting in front of the Shelter Island Police Department, 44 N. Ferry Rd., at 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
SOUTHAMPTON
The fire truck parade of lights through Southampton Village will be held at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 with a tree lighting ceremony in Agawam Park at 5:30 p.m. and a fireworks display. The Holiday Market will be open 2-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and 9, and will feature live holiday music from 3-4 p.m. and holiday gifts available for purchase. Hearthside Cheer and Designer Tree Auction is being held 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1. This festive evening at the Rogers Mansion features food, drinks, and music. Tabletop holiday trees crafted by artisans will also be on display for a silent auction to benefit the museum, Fee $35 a person, $60 a pair, reserve, southamptonhistory.org.
SOUTHOLD
Candlelight holiday tours and tree lighting at the Southold Historical Museum, 55200 Rte. 25 (Main Road and Maple Lane), 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org are from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 24 feature the historic houses including the 18th century Thomas Moore House and the Victorian Ann Currie-Bell House. All buildings will be decorated for the holidays. Watch live demonstrations of carpentry, blacksmith, basket weaving, print shop and fiber arts in various locations. Visit Santa in the barn and children can enjoy games on the lawn with Santa’s helper. Plus, there is live music. Cheer as the Museum Christmas tree is lit at 5 p.m. Fee Donations accepted. The annual holiday fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Southold Town Recreation Center on Peconic Lane. There will be vendors, local artisans, crafts for children and a holiday gift basket auction. Don’t miss a visit with Santa from 11 a.m. to noon. A bake sale and cafe will also be available.
WADING RIVER
Brunch with Santa at Desmond's Restaurant at East Wind Long Island from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec 10 and Dec. 17. Fee $49.95, $34.95 for ages 3-10. Call 631-846-2335 to reserve.