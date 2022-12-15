Historic estates and museums across Long Island offering holiday tours this season

Numerous historic estates across Long Island are ready for the holidays — and you can bask in their glory by touring them throughout the remainder of the year. Here are homes and museums you can visit in the lead up to Christmas.

Experience Live Music and a Garden Lounge at Coe Hall

This month, see Coe Hall as you’ve never seen it before—with live music, a selfie station inside the Great Hall, an exterior lounge in the Cloister Garden (complete with firepits), food trucks, and a pop-up gift shop, which features Planting Fields’ signature holiday candles and limited-edition books on landscapes and garden design that are only available at Coe Hall.

Admission: Adults, $30; children 4-17, $15; seniors: $25; children 3 and under, free. Hours: Dec. 16-18, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

INFO: 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay; 516-922-8680; plantingfields.org

Meet Santa and see a laser show at the Vanderbilt Museum’s annual Bright Lights

The library of the former Gold Coast mansion that now is part of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport is only one of many rooms that is dressed for the season during the facility's "Bright Lights" holiday event. Credit: Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum

Bright Lights: Celebrate the Season returns for a third year at the Vanderbilt Museum this holiday season, and there is surely something of interest for every member of the family. The mansion itself is ornamented with wreaths, garlands, and Christmas trees, while the Reichert Planetarium boasts a 15-minute holiday laser show. There is also a children’s scavenger hunt, and visits with Santa and friends.

Admission: Adults, $25; children 12 and under, $15; children 2 and younger, free. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday Dec. 21-22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

INFO: 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; 631-854-5579; vanderbiltmuseum.org

Tour the beautifully decorated Manor House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park

The Manor House at the Bayard Cutting Arboretum is decorated for the Christmas holiday. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

This holiday season, every room of the Manor House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park follows a different theme. And there are plenty of opportunities to see the home in all of its glory, as there will be more than 60 docent-led tours taking place throughout December. And don’t forget to get a bite to eat at the Hidden Oak Cafe inside the abode.

Admission: Daytime tours: $20, Evening tours: $25. Hours: Tuesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December (excluding Dec. 23, 24, 29, 30, 31).

INFO: 440 Montauk Highway, Great River; 631-581-1002; bayardcuttingarboretum.com

Travel back in time at Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Kris Kringle stands on the porch of a historic building at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage. Credit: Lauri Vale

Following a successful run of Blaze: Long Island — a very Instagram-worthy pumpkin trail — at Old Bethpage Village Restoration earlier this season, the 19th-century village is now swathed in candlelight, lanterns, and period appropriate garlands and wreaths. Be sure to visit the Exhibition Hall, where four 9-foot-high Christmas trees — and one that’s 12-feet-high — are surrounded by a crafts show and an antique toy train display.

Admission: Adults: $20, children between 5 and 12 years old: $15, seniors (60 and older): $15, children 4 and younger: free. Hours: Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 26-29, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with last admittance at 8:15 p.m.

INFO: 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage; 516-572-8409; oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org

Enjoy Shimmering Solstice at Old Westbury Gardens

Shimmering Solstice at the Old Westbury Garden. Credit: Howard Simmons

Old Westbury Gardens had quite the range of festive experiences this year, including Shimmering Solstice — an extravagant light display. This walk-through event features new and returning seasonal light displays and music along Old Westbury Garden’s paths. The finale features a light show projected onto the south face of Westbury House. Also see timeless holiday decor throughout Westbury House. A variety of wreaths, garlands, and topiaries were enlisted, made from fir, boxwood, juniper and cedar.

Admission: Adults: $14; Seniors (62 and older): $12; Full-time students with a valid ID, $12; Children (7 to 17): $8; Children (6 and younger): Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17-18; Shimmering Solstice; Adults: $34.95, seniors: $26.95; children 2-13: $19.95. Purchase tickets online at shimmeringsolstice.com through Jan. 1.

INFO: 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury; 516-333-0048; oldwestburygardens.org