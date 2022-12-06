Holiday pop-ups, parties and festive events around Long Island

The holiday season is here, transforming Long Island into a winter wonderland filled with festive pop-up bars, experiences and events. Here are spots to visit that'll get you into the holly jolly spirit:

THE CHRISTMAS CLUB

The Christmas Club Pop Up Bar returns to Farmingdale for the holiday season on Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 8. Credit: The Christmas Club/The Christmas Club

This family-friendly pop-up is back at Main Street Social featuring plenty of festive décor and holiday fun. The menu will be inspired by the season with an Italian spin like chicken alla vodka and a “Feast of the Seven Fishes” dish. Look for live entertainment and a rotating roster of holiday-centric characters that will sing and be available for photo ops. Available for parties of two to six

WHEN | WHERE Through Jan. 8, Tuesdays through Sundays; 300 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-779-4461, uniquesocialevents.com

COST Admission is $30-$35 per person, with food and drinks an additional cost. Guests receive a souvenir Christmas Club cup.

‘WINTER WONDERLAND’ AT WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM

A couple explores the annual "Winter Wonderland" festival at Waterdrinker Family Farm in Manorville. Credit: Marc Weiss

Take a stroll through a “Christmas carol House of Lights” located in the farm's greenhouse, where you'll pass through the existential three-ghost epiphany experienced by Scrooge in Dickens’ iconic story. Holiday movies will be playing in the farm’s Haybale Theatre, and the facility’s synthetic ice-skating rink will be ready for visitors. The farm has also expanded its Airstream area, where you can take photos, sit by fire pits and purchase hot cocoa and marshmallows to roast. You can also play mini-golf, visit with animals and take photos. Christmas trees and wreaths will be available to buy, the gift shop will be open and candy and baked goods can be found at its Greenhouse Cafe for purchase. Adults can also stop by the adjacent Long Island Farm Brewery where beer, cider and wine will be served.

WHEN | WHERE Through Dec. 23; 663 Wading River Rd., Manorville; 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

COST Admission is $20, ages two and under in free.

CHRISTMAS HOUSE

A group poses for the camera while visiting the Christmas House holiday experience, which has moved to the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Credit: Christmas House USA

Head to the Smith Haven Mall, where guests can walk through holiday themed spaces. The “Santa and Elves Illusion Room” creates an optical illusion where people on one side of the room seem smaller than they are, while on the other guests appear larger. There’s also a new “Harry Potter” styled space that features callbacks to the books and movies that inspired its creation. Visitors can purchase items at the gift shop and explore the “Snow Room,” where a machine pumps out flurries of real, melt-on-your-skin snowflakes. Other rooms to view include the sandy "Tropical Room" and the "Blockbuster Room," a representation of the video chain stores where holiday movies filled the racks.

WHEN | WHERE through Jan. 7; 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; christmashouseus.com

COST Tickets are $29.99, $24.99 ages 3-10, free two and younger.

MR. GRINCH CHRISTMAS POP-UP

These holiday-themed characters are among those set to appear during the 2022 Christmas Club pop-up inner party, slated to be held at Main Street Social in Farmingdale from Nov. 25-Jan. 8. Credit: Mike Marra

This holiday season guests can meet Mr. Grinch at Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale. During each 90-minute timed session, the Grinch will move around the room and begin as a cranky fellow — hurling jokes and insults — before ending the event changed for the better by the holiday season. The experience will be a cocktail-driven affair with some smaller plates like flavored wontons, Bavarian pretzels and photo ops.

WHEN | WHERE Dec. 1-Jan. 8 (closed Mondays and Tuesday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day)Wednesday and Thursday: seatings at 7 and 9 p.m., Friday: 7, 9 and 11 p.m., Saturday: 5, 7, 9 and 11 p.m., Sunday: 6, 7, and 9 p.m.; Alibi Lounge,; 230 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-779-4461, uniquesocialevents.com

COST 90 minute reserved seating for two guests; $23 per person, with food and drinks at an additional cost.

CHARLES DICKENS’ ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’ ON SHELTER ISLAND

Actor Scott H. Severance, dressed as his "Storyteller" character, leads an annual one-man dinner theatre performance based on Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" at venues around the North Fork. Credit: Ethan Popp/Broadway on the North Fork

Grammy and Tony Award-nominated music producer/orchestrator Ethan Popp and costume designer/ producer Vanessa Leuck are once again bringing their take on the classic holiday story to Long Island. This year, the one-man show moves to the Ram’s Head Inn resort for a one-night-only $125 three-course dinner performance on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., with Actor Scott H. Severance returning as the storyteller; tickets available in advance at exploretock.com. The hotel is also offering a “Brunch with Santa” the following day starting at 11:30 a.m. Nightly rates to stay start at $217.67.

WHEN | WHERE Dec. 10; 108 South Ram Island Dr., Shelter Island Heights; 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

COST $125 dinner and show

‘HAWKINS SNOW BALL 1984’ SKATE SOIREE

A staffer at United Skates in Seaford, poses for the camera while dressed like a character from the Netflix program "Stranger Things" during one of the rink's "1984 Hawkins Snow Ball" parties. Credit: Lisa Ingenito

Inspired by the holiday school dance held on the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” United Skates is holding a pair of glow skate sessions where there will be decorated photo spots, a waffle bar and music from the show. Come dressed like a character for a chance to win prizes.

WHEN | WHERE 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 23 and Dec. 22; 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com

COST Admission is $15, $6 for skate rental, spectators pay $6.

CHRISTMAS PARTIES AT 317 MAIN STREET

This restaurant and nightspot is hosting four events centered on the holiday season, starting with a Christmas edition of its Game Show team competition ($10; Dec. 7), followed by a “Christmas Boozy Bingo Brunch” ($40; Dec. 11) and a “Christmas Music Bingo” challenge (Dec. 14) before wrapping the month with its “Studio 54 Christmas Spectacular” dance party ($8 in advance, $15 at the door; Dec. 23)

WHERE 317 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-512-5317, 317mainstreet.com

‘UGLY XMAS SWEATER PARTY' AT MULCAHY’S PUB AND CONCERT HALL

People pose for the camera while attending the annual "Ugly Xmas Sweater Party" at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Credit: Mulcahy's

Head to Mulcahy's for an ugly Christmas sweater party. The festive outfit deemed the ugliest will win a $100 Amazon gift card. The night will also include beats by DJ Mike Savage and live music by '90s cover band Plunge.

WHEN | WHERE Dec. 23; 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; 16-783-7500, muls.com

COST Tickets are $12.30 in advance.

HOLIDAY FARM TOUR WITH MRS. CLAUS

The nonprofit Spirit’s Promise horse rescue and recovery group has upgraded its annual holiday celebration this year and guests can visit with the farm’s resident animals, then head into the barn for a story time session with Mrs. Claus.

WHEN | WHERE Each 90-minute tour takes place at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18; 2746 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

COST $30, advance online registration is required.

'THE POLAR EXPRESS' EXPERIENCE

See a screening of the "Polar Express" aboard the Polar Express Experience in Port Jefferson Station. Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Warner Home Video

Hosted by the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce, this kid-friendly event takes place aboard an authentic 1914 train car where the film “The Polar Express” will be shown. Attendees will receive popcorn and hot chocolate, as well as a bell to ring in order to create interactive opportunities. After the show youngsters can meet Santa who will be available for photos. Private experiences can also be arranged for groups of 20 or more.

WHEN | WHERE Shows scheduled for Nov. 18-19, Dec. 2, 4, 9-11, 16-17. Located on the southeast corner of Rt. 112 and Rt. 347, Port Jefferson Station; pjstchamber.com

COST $20, reservations must be made in advance.

CHRISTMASLAND

A view of the "Elf School" room, one of the many festive holidays spaces to explore when attending the new "ChristmasLand" walk-through at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Credit: ChristmasLand

This family-friendly indoor walk-through at Tanger Outlets Deer Park will take visitors through a space featuring over 20 Christmas-themed environments where photos can be taken and all who purchase a ticket will receive a branded Santa hat ready to wear during photo-ops. Rooms to expect include “Mrs. Claus Gift and Bake Shop” (where items like trinkets, hot cocoa and cookies can be purchased), a “Santa's Workshop” space and an “Elf School,” among other festive zones.

WHEN | WHERE Through Jan. 8 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park; christmaslandny.com

COST $37, $31 ages 4-12, three and under are in free.