Jones Beach 'Magic of Lights' returns for the 2023 holiday season 

The lights are back on Bay Parkway.

The holiday season kicks into full gear on Long Island with the annual “Magic of Lights” drive-through experience at Jones Beach Nov. 17 through Dec. 30.

Located at 150 Bay Parkway in Wantagh, the all-ages event will take guests on a journey through more than 2 million lights with various scenes including Mattel’s 32-foot tall Barbie, Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Snow Flurry Tunnel. Returning favorites include the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Stop in the Jolly Holiday Village to see illuminated trees, take pictures with Santa, visit concessions and more. Kids can print out a letter to Santa and drop it off at the mailbox.

Tickets are currently $30 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance at livenation.com.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Magic of Lights" will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m.