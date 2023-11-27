Tree lightings, winter wonderlands and more: Things to do this holiday season on Long Island

The holidays are here and it's time to experience some festive fun that will live in your memory bank and may even become a yearly tradition.

"There's nothing better than a cozy hometown holiday décor tour to get you in the spirit of the holiday season," says Marisa Sannino, director of operations at Sannino Vineyards in Cutchogue. The winery is one location featured on a self-guided holiday stroll that includes North Fork destinations decorated for the season.

Venture to other locations across Long Island where you can see an ice skating champion, the Grinch, hundreds of poinsettia plants in bloom and of course, Santa himself. "The collection of holiday plants at the Main Greenhouse at Planting Fields Historic State Park features poinsettias along with ferns and palms surrounded by the 409-acre estate composed of the built and natural world," says Kayla Cheshire, communications and marketing manager at Planting Fields Foundation.

You also don't have to travel too far to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. "You don't have to travel off the Island to experience a festive holiday extravaganza complete with a tree lighting, family fun activities and local dining options, the choices are right here," says Jill Nossa, executive director of the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District.

Here are some ways you can kick-start the holly jolly season this weekend:

Explore the Winter Wonderland in Bayville

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Rudolf and red-hatted Micky at the Bayville Winter Wonderland in Bayville. Credit: Marisol Diaz

Guests are surrounded by decorations and attractions include ice skating, a Toy Factory Fun House walk-through and photos with Santa, 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1; 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 2; 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3. Enjoy the Holiday Express train ride, the Christmas tree forest, holiday character meet-and-greet and holiday arts and crafts.

Cost: Reserved time entry, purchase tickets online: $24.75, $20.75 ages 8 and younger

More info: bayvillewinterwonderland.com

Attend the Holiday Extravaganza in Bellmore

Corner of Bedford and Pettit avenues

Enjoy a Christmas tree lighting (7 p.m.), a visit from Santa, a live nativity and holiday music, 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1. You can also take a horse and buggy or trolley ride around town.

Cost: $5 for a horse and buggy ride, $5 for a trolley ride or $8 for both

More info: bellmorechamber.com, 516-679-1875.

Marvel at the skaters during the 'Holiday Spectacular on Ice'

215 South Country Rd., Bellport

Nancy Kerrigan returns to Gateway Playhouse in Bellport for the “Holiday Spectacular on Ice.” Credit: Steven Sandick

U.S. figure skating champion Nancy Kerrigan headlines the "Holiday Spectacular on Ice" at The Gateway that also features singers and dancers, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3.

Cost: Tickets start at $27

More info: thegateway.org, 631-286-1133.

Enjoy the holiday flora

Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay

Visitors wander through the Main Greenhouse filled with hundreds of blooming poinsettia plants, during the Holiday Festival, at Coe Hall, at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park. Credit: Heather Walsh

Surround yourself in seasonal splendor as you leisurely walk around the historic Main Greenhouse viewing blooming poinsettia and cyclamen plants, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1.

Cost: Free

More info: plantingfields.org, 516-922-9200.

Capture the boat parade in Freeport

Woodcleft esplanade at 205 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

Boats prepping for departure at the village of Freeport's boat parade. Credit: Howard Simmons

See holiday-decorated boats parade down the canal during the Freeport Holiday Boat Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Watch along Woodcleft Avenue between Front and Richmond streets or sit dockside at one of the Nautical Mile restaurants. Catch the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. You can bring an unused, unwrapped toy donation.

Cost: Free

More info: freeportchamberorcommerce.org, 516-223-8840.

Kick off the holidays at Westbury House

71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury

Take a self-guided tour through historic Westbury House and view decorated rooms for the holidays featuring cuttings and greenery from the gardens, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Also enjoy cookies and cider in the West Porch and take a picture with Santa while listening to holiday music performed by the Long Island High School for the Art Singers at 11 a.m.; The gardens are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2-3.

Cost: Free with admission: $15, $13 ages 7-17, $8 ages 6 and younger

More info: Tickets must be purchased in advance online, oldwestburygardens.org, 516-333-0048.

See the Grinch, Santa and more in Glen Cove

Village Square, School and Bridge streets

Holiday festivities include horse and carriage rides, carolers, live performances by local schools, photos with Santa, a craft fair with more than 15 vendors to get you started on your holiday shopping and more beginning at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2. There will also be an appearance by the Grinch and a "trackless" train ride followed by the city's Christmas tree lighting at 4:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: glencovedowntown.org, 516-759-6970.

Take a holiday stroll in Cutchogue

Cutchogue New Suffolk Historical Council, 27320 Route 25, Cutchogue

Take a self-guided tour that includes six stops including the fully-decorated Sannino Vineyard's B&B and the Blue Iris B&B along with decorated wineries and an art gallery along with a festive downtown Cutchogue stroll. Each stop includes a special treat such as wine, cookies, cider and light bites, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2. The tour starts with festive music at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. A tree lighting at the council takes place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2; rain date: Dec. 3

Cost: Tickets are $75 including entry, local beverages including wine, cider or hot chocolate and small bites provided by participating restaurants

More info: Tickets must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com, sanninovineyard.com, 631-734-8282.

Check out a holiday light show at Holtsville Ecology Center

249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville

Indoor walk-through light show includes festive displays for the holidays with all proceeds going to the feed and vet care of the animals residing at the site, 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2; 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3.

Cost: $10, $8 ages 12 and younger.

More info: Purchase tickets online; brookhavenny.gov, 631-758-9664.

Santa's Toy Trot 5K in Patchogue

49 Smith St., Patchogue

Kick off the holiday season with a free Rudolph Fun Run for kids at 9:30 a.m. and 5K at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Shorefront Park. Participants can bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Kiwanis Club of Patchogue's Community Toy Drive.

Cost: Registration fee for 5K is $40.

More info: events.elitefeats.com.