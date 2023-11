This newest Twister game has a twist. No mat is needed to play Twister Air. This time, the game uses an app – players reach, clap, swipe and strike crazy poses to match their wrist and ankle bands to the colored spots on the screen. Includes eight Twister Air bands and a device stand for a smartphone or tablet. $19.99 for ages 8 and older; by Hasbro.

Credit: Hasbro