Where to take photos with Santa on Long Island

No matter how busy you might be this holiday season, there's always time for Santa. You'll find him at local restaurants, malls and more, eager to take a picture with you or join in on a breakfast or brunch. Mark your calendars, make a reservation and be sure to catch him before he flies back to the North Pole.

Bayville Adventure Park Winter Wonderland

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

The park is transformed into the Winter Wonderland Holiday Park through Jan. 1. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Visitors can enjoy attractions like Santa's Toy Factory Funhouse and Maze, holiday ice cream parlor, an express train ride, ice skating and holiday character meet and greets. The Magical Santa Experience (extra fees apply) includes a photo with Santa and a letter sent to your child before Christmas.

Cost Tickets are timed entry; $26.75, $22.75 ages 8 and younger

More info bayvillewinterwonderland.com, 516-624-7433.

Breakfast with Santa at the Glen Cove Mansion

200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove

Say good morning to Santa between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23-24, and 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 17. Your family can also have brunch with Santa 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Cost $50, $30 ages 3-10 for breakfast; $70, $35 ages 3-10 for brunch

More info themansionatglencove.com, 516-751-5623

Breakfast with Santa at The Roslyn Hotel

1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

Enjoy a festive buffet breakfast with Santa where you can tell him your Christmas wishes and listen to holiday music. There will also be a special visit from the Grinch. There will be two sessions: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17.

Cost $65, $39 ages 3-12; reservations required

More info events.eventzilla.net, 516-625-2700

Santa at the Milleridge Cottage

585 N. Broadway, Jericho

Take advantage of a photo-op during a breakfast with Santa. Seatings begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17, and Dec. 23.

Cost $49.95, $32.95 ages 2-12; reservations required

More info milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201

Sweet treats at Coral House

70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin

Have breakfast with Santa featuring scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon and sausage, waffles, muffins, assorted sweet treats and more, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17. Reservations are taken for every half-hour.

Cost $55.95, $28.85 ages 2-12

More info coralhouse.com, 516-223-6500

Brunch with Santa at Danfords

25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson

Enjoy a brunch buffet with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, and Dec. 16-17.

Cost $45, $22.50 ages 5-12; reservations required

More info danfords.com, 631-928-5200, ext. 112

Brunch with Santa at The Waterview

44 Fairway Dr., Port Jefferson

Have brunch with Santa, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, and Dec. 16-17.

Cost $45, $22.50 ages 5-12; reservations required

More info waterviewportjeff.com, 631-473-1440, ext. 2

Decorate a cookie with Santa at RHUM

13 E. Main St., Patchogue

Have brunch with Santa and decorate cookies and take photos. Bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus presents it to him or her during the festivities, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

Cost $35, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required

More info rhumpatchogue.com, 631-569-5944

Brunch with Santa at Cowfish

258 E. Montauk Hwy., Hamptons Bays

Have brunch with Santa, decorate cookies and take photos. Bring your child's wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus presents it to him or her during the festivities, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Cost $40, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required

More info CowfishHamptonBays.com, 631-594-3868

Santa Brunch at Desmond's Pub

5720 Route 25A, Wading River

Visit with Santa while enjoying a brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Cost $44.95, $29.95 ages 3-10, reservations required

More info eastwindlongisland.com, 631-846-2335

Brunch with Santa at Mesita

825 Franklin Ave., Garden City

212 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre

Santa visits from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 in Garden City and 12 to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 in Rockville Centre.

Cost A la carte menu; Select from the brunch menu including $19 egg tacos includes scrambled eggs, peppers, chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, chihuahua cheese, corn tortilla; $19 Tres Leches pancakes with warm agave syrup; $26 chicken fajitas or $28 steak fajitas; $17 buttermilk pancakes; reservations required

More info mesitarestaurants.com, 516-282-9900

Santa at George Martin’s Burger Bar

209 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre

The restaurant is hosting Santa for photo-ops during brunch on noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Take your own photos so bring your camera or cellphone.

Cost A la carte menu; Select from the brunch menu including kids short stack pancakes $10.95, breakfast tacos $13.50, Tuscan grilled chicken sandwich with fries $17.50, patty melt on Texas toast $16.50; reservations required

More info 516-208-6100, gmburgerbar.com

Dees' Nursery photo-op

69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. selected times: Dec. 3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 23.

Cost Photo packages starting at $21.99

More info deesnursery.com, 516-678-3535

Santa Your Way

389 Middle Country Rd., Coram

Have a family photo taken with a Black Santa Claus in Coram. Sessions are about 15 minutes each for appointments and walk-ins also welcome. Book an appointment through Instagram at @SantaYourWay or call owner Philana Aiken at 631-572-7238. The Grinch is available for photo-ops on select days.

Cost Prices range from $40 for one photo (digital and printed) to $175 for five photos and the digital rights to all photos shot at the session.

More info 631-572-7238

Santa comes to Longwood Estate

Corner of Longwood Rd. and Smith Rd., Ridge

Explore the grounds of the estate on an old-fashioned sleigh ride (pulled on a trailer) enjoy chestnuts and popcorn on an open fire, a train display, hot chocolate, and face painting. Children can visit with Santa and have family members take photos, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2-Dec. 3.

Cost $5 per child ages 12 and under

More info BrookhavenNY.gov, 631-924-1820

Broadway Commons Experience

358 N. Broadway, Hicksville

"The Santa Experience" features photo opportunities with Santa and giveaways and promotional items in the Ikea rotunda daily through Dec. 24.

Cost Starting at $34.95

More info atbroadwaycommons.com, 516-939-0679

Green Acres Mall

2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream

Santa will be at the mall for picture taking through Dec. 24 between Auntie Anne’s and Sterling Optical on the first floor near the food court, daily,

Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee

More info whereissanta.com, 516-561-1157

Roosevelt Field

630 Old Country Rd., Garden City

Kids can visit with the man in red and his elves at the mall daily through Dec. 24 on the Main Level in the North Court near Dick's Sporting Goods.

Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee

More info whereissanta.com, 516-742-8000.

South Shore Mall

1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore

Visit with Santa on select dates through Dec. 24 at the mall.

Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee

More info Book sessions at whereissanta.com

Walt Whitman Shops

160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station

The holiday tradition of photos with Santa runs through Dec. 24.

Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee

More info whereissanta.com; 631-271-1741