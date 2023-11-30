Where to take photos with Santa on Long Island
No matter how busy you might be this holiday season, there's always time for Santa. You'll find him at local restaurants, malls and more, eager to take a picture with you or join in on a breakfast or brunch. Mark your calendars, make a reservation and be sure to catch him before he flies back to the North Pole.
Bayville Adventure Park Winter Wonderland
8 Bayville Ave., Bayville
The park is transformed into the Winter Wonderland Holiday Park through Jan. 1. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Visitors can enjoy attractions like Santa's Toy Factory Funhouse and Maze, holiday ice cream parlor, an express train ride, ice skating and holiday character meet and greets. The Magical Santa Experience (extra fees apply) includes a photo with Santa and a letter sent to your child before Christmas.
Cost Tickets are timed entry; $26.75, $22.75 ages 8 and younger
More info bayvillewinterwonderland.com, 516-624-7433.
Breakfast with Santa at the Glen Cove Mansion
200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
Say good morning to Santa between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23-24, and 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 17. Your family can also have brunch with Santa 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
Cost $50, $30 ages 3-10 for breakfast; $70, $35 ages 3-10 for brunch
More info themansionatglencove.com, 516-751-5623
Breakfast with Santa at The Roslyn Hotel
1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
Enjoy a festive buffet breakfast with Santa where you can tell him your Christmas wishes and listen to holiday music. There will also be a special visit from the Grinch. There will be two sessions: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17.
Cost $65, $39 ages 3-12; reservations required
More info events.eventzilla.net, 516-625-2700
Santa at the Milleridge Cottage
585 N. Broadway, Jericho
Take advantage of a photo-op during a breakfast with Santa. Seatings begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17, and Dec. 23.
Cost $49.95, $32.95 ages 2-12; reservations required
More info milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201
Sweet treats at Coral House
70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin
Have breakfast with Santa featuring scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon and sausage, waffles, muffins, assorted sweet treats and more, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17. Reservations are taken for every half-hour.
Cost $55.95, $28.85 ages 2-12
More info coralhouse.com, 516-223-6500
Brunch with Santa at Danfords
25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson
Enjoy a brunch buffet with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, and Dec. 16-17.
Cost $45, $22.50 ages 5-12; reservations required
More info danfords.com, 631-928-5200, ext. 112
Brunch with Santa at The Waterview
44 Fairway Dr., Port Jefferson
Have brunch with Santa, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-10, and Dec. 16-17.
Cost $45, $22.50 ages 5-12; reservations required
More info waterviewportjeff.com, 631-473-1440, ext. 2
Decorate a cookie with Santa at RHUM
13 E. Main St., Patchogue
Have brunch with Santa and decorate cookies and take photos. Bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus presents it to him or her during the festivities, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
Cost $35, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required
More info rhumpatchogue.com, 631-569-5944
Brunch with Santa at Cowfish
258 E. Montauk Hwy., Hamptons Bays
Have brunch with Santa, decorate cookies and take photos. Bring your child's wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus presents it to him or her during the festivities, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Cost $40, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required
More info CowfishHamptonBays.com, 631-594-3868
Santa Brunch at Desmond's Pub
5720 Route 25A, Wading River
Visit with Santa while enjoying a brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
Cost $44.95, $29.95 ages 3-10, reservations required
More info eastwindlongisland.com, 631-846-2335
Brunch with Santa at Mesita
825 Franklin Ave., Garden City
212 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre
Santa visits from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 in Garden City and 12 to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 in Rockville Centre.
Cost A la carte menu; Select from the brunch menu including $19 egg tacos includes scrambled eggs, peppers, chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, chihuahua cheese, corn tortilla; $19 Tres Leches pancakes with warm agave syrup; $26 chicken fajitas or $28 steak fajitas; $17 buttermilk pancakes; reservations required
More info mesitarestaurants.com, 516-282-9900
Santa at George Martin’s Burger Bar
209 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre
The restaurant is hosting Santa for photo-ops during brunch on noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Take your own photos so bring your camera or cellphone.
Cost A la carte menu; Select from the brunch menu including kids short stack pancakes $10.95, breakfast tacos $13.50, Tuscan grilled chicken sandwich with fries $17.50, patty melt on Texas toast $16.50; reservations required
More info 516-208-6100, gmburgerbar.com
Dees' Nursery photo-op
69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. selected times: Dec. 3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 23.
Cost Photo packages starting at $21.99
More info deesnursery.com, 516-678-3535
Santa Your Way
389 Middle Country Rd., Coram
Have a family photo taken with a Black Santa Claus in Coram. Sessions are about 15 minutes each for appointments and walk-ins also welcome. Book an appointment through Instagram at @SantaYourWay or call owner Philana Aiken at 631-572-7238. The Grinch is available for photo-ops on select days.
Cost Prices range from $40 for one photo (digital and printed) to $175 for five photos and the digital rights to all photos shot at the session.
More info 631-572-7238
Santa comes to Longwood Estate
Corner of Longwood Rd. and Smith Rd., Ridge
Explore the grounds of the estate on an old-fashioned sleigh ride (pulled on a trailer) enjoy chestnuts and popcorn on an open fire, a train display, hot chocolate, and face painting. Children can visit with Santa and have family members take photos, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2-Dec. 3.
Cost $5 per child ages 12 and under
More info BrookhavenNY.gov, 631-924-1820
Broadway Commons Experience
358 N. Broadway, Hicksville
"The Santa Experience" features photo opportunities with Santa and giveaways and promotional items in the Ikea rotunda daily through Dec. 24.
Cost Starting at $34.95
More info atbroadwaycommons.com, 516-939-0679
Green Acres Mall
2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream
Santa will be at the mall for picture taking through Dec. 24 between Auntie Anne’s and Sterling Optical on the first floor near the food court, daily,
Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee
More info whereissanta.com, 516-561-1157
Roosevelt Field
630 Old Country Rd., Garden City
Kids can visit with the man in red and his elves at the mall daily through Dec. 24 on the Main Level in the North Court near Dick's Sporting Goods.
Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee
More info whereissanta.com, 516-742-8000.
South Shore Mall
1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore
Visit with Santa on select dates through Dec. 24 at the mall.
Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee
More info Book sessions at whereissanta.com
Walt Whitman Shops
160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station
The holiday tradition of photos with Santa runs through Dec. 24.
Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee
More info whereissanta.com; 631-271-1741