Homework: New lightbulbs and dimmers

Beginning in January, lightbulbs manufactured in or imported into the United States must be 27 percent more energy efficient, using fewer watts (less energy) for the same lumens (light output). The Federal Trade Commission has designed new package labels to help consumers figure out the new regulations, and there are lots of options for how to get the lumens

GE Energy Smart 9 Watt Energy Smart LED A19 Lamp, $35 to $50

This bulb is supposed to last for more than 22 years if used for three hours or fewer a day. The 9- watt omni-directional model is designed to replace a standard 40-watt bulb; its 450 lumen, 3,000 Kelvin light looks soft and white. Available at Lowe's, Amazon, gelighting.com.

Plumen, Sam Wilkinson for Hulger, $30

This is the CFL bulb for design snobs. Crafted by Sam Wilkinson for Hulger, Plumen debuted in the United States at this year's International Contemporary Furniture Fair, and uses a mere 11 watts to generate a 680 lumen, 2700 Kelvin output. The bulb is supposed to last eight years, and its color is said to be much warmer than standard CFL counterparts. Available at anthropolgie.com and Plumen.com.

Lutron Skylark Contour Dimmer, Home Depot, $22.97

New dimmers, such as this one, are designed specifically to work with energy efficient bulbs, though they can also be used with standard incandescents. All dimmer switches save energy, and these new models are capable of handling a mixed load of light sources (for example, CFL and LED bulbs on the same circuit). Available at Home Depot.

Philips EcoVantage, Home Depot, $2.99 for a pack of two

Those wary of the changes because they do not like the look of LED and CFL bulbs or are worried the quality of the light may not be the same may prefer energy efficient incandescent bulbs. They look like standard bulbs, but are 28 percent more efficient and last three times longer. Available at Home Depot.

Qnuru Prism Topaz, $42

Available in either warm or cool light tones, this dimmable 6.4-watt LED bulb can replace CFLs and incandescents up to 40 watts, reducing energy costs by up to 80 percent. Its frosted glass cover helps it distribute light evenly and provide a high luminosity. The bulbs promise to last between 35,000 and 47,000 lifetime hours, and feature a three-year warranty. Available at qnuru.com.

GeoBulb-3, C. Crane Co., $24.95

These non-dimmable LED bulbs are available in three color temperatures (cool white, warm white and soft white), and use 7 watts of power to produce the equivalent light of a 50-watt bulb. Designed primarily to be used in hard-to-reach open fixtures and left on most of the time, they come with a limited five-year warranty. Available at ccrane.com.

LIPA rebates an investment in energy efficiency

Think some of these bulbs are expensive? Well, the Long Island Power Authority can help. "Through the retailer, we are providing direct incentives to lower costs," says Michael Deering, LIPA's vice president of environmental affairs. Instant point-of-purchase rebates of up to $15 per bulb are available for a variety of LED and CFL bulbs. Deering says these rebates are part of LIPA's $1 billion investment in energy efficiency. "Our investment in energy efficiency will help us to either defer or eliminate that next power plant," he says. "We would much rather invest in energy efficiency than invest in steel and concrete and fuel and other costs associated with a generator."

For more information on rebates and to see a list of retailers on Long Island offering in-store discounts through LIPA's program, visit lipower.org and click on "Rebates & Promotions."