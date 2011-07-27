Hot posts from our daily blog





RUB BBQ BRANCHES OUT FROM NYC

Barbecue buffs, listen up. Next Friday, the acclaimed RUB BBQ of Manhattan opens in East Meadow.

Owner Andrew Fischel, who grew up in Roslyn, takes over a hard-to-spot strip-mall site that has hosted a string of failed restaurants -- among them BeSi and Ruby's Famous BBQ (well, maybe not that famous). But a challenging location shouldn't faze those on the trail of serious 'cue.

In charge of the restaurant's four pits will be Paul Kirk (aka the Baron of Barbecue), whose repertoire includes slow-smoking ribs, chicken, brisket and -- be still, my heart -- pastrami.

At RUB's Chelsea location, the vaunted burger is available only on Monday nights. In East Meadow, the burger (made of house-ground beef and topped in a variety of creative ways) will be on the permanent menu.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

RUB BBQ will be at 2367 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-731-4227, rubbbq.net. -- JOAN REMINICK





9/11 MEMORIAL PARK FUNDRAISER

On Saturday night, the St. James Fire Department will host a beer-and-food pairing dinner to raise money for the town's 9/11 Memorial Park. The park, at the intersection of Woodlawn and Jefferson avenues, will feature a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

Beers from Great South Bay and Goose Island will be supplied by St. James Beverage. Dinner will be cooked by Kitchen A Bistro. Chef-owner Eric Lomando's five-course menu will feature shrimp and tomato risotto, arugula-fig salad with prosciutto, halibut confit with puree of local corn, red-wine-braised short ribs and, finally, warm chocolate cake.

Price is $80 a person in advance; $100 at the door, including tax and tip. Dinner is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the St. James Fire Department, 221 Jefferson Ave., St. James. To make a reservation, call 631-584-5799. -- ERICA MARCUS





$11.95 LOBSTER DINNER

The existence of The Clam Bar at Bridge Marina is barely alluded to on the marina's sign. But if you're looking for alfresco dining under a canopy cooled by offshore breezes and overhead fans, it's worth seeking out.

Chef Robert Fleming's excellent lobster roll ($16.95) is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo and a little celery and chopped onion heaped onto a bun. The burger ($4.95) is hefty and smoky. But skip the humdrum Caesar salad ($8.95) with its commercial-tasting dressing.

I'm inclined to return for a lobster special at lunch and dinner on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: a 1 1/4-pound lobster plus corn or fries for an astounding $11.95.

The Clam Bar at Bridge Marina, which closes for the season in mid-September, is at 40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville, 516-628-8688. -- JOAN REMINICK