Hot Song: Taylor Swift's 'Safe and Sound'

Taylor Swift has grown up right before our eyes. Her new single, "Safe and Sound" (Big Machine), featuring haunting harmonies from Americana duo The Civil Wars, is adult in every way -- from its spare acoustic guitar backdrop to its minor-key melody.

This has more in common with Damien Rice's "Cannonball" than anything from "Speak Now." Seeing as the song opened atop the iTunes singles charts, it seems Swift's fans are growing right along with her.

-- Glenn Gamboa