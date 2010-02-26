How to list the contents of your PC directories

If you save files in folders or even folders within folders on your computer, this free software is a boon for easily listing and printing the contents of any directory.

1. Go to the Windows download section of CNET.com, search for Directory List & Print 1.9.9.17. Download program to your desktop, then unzip it (if you don't have software to unzip files, this can also be found on CNET).

2. Open the folder "DirectoryListPrintEN," double-click on the executable file "DirectoryListPrint." In the upper pane, select the directory or folder whose contents you want to print or save. On the right-hand column, tick off properties you want shown in the listing.

3. The bottom pane, called "Output," displays contents of the directory or folder selected. With a click of the appropriate button at the bottom, you can print, transfer to the clipboard, or create a document or spreadsheet of the directory's or folder's content.