If you want a Tudor home on Long Island

A Tudor can be an enchanting option for homebuyers drawn to steeply pitched gable roofs, exposed wood framework and elaborate masonry. The ornate chimneys and embellished doorways can also be inviting. Here’s a look at five houses for sale that would appear right at home in the pages of a storybook.

HUNTINGTON

$449,000

58 Oakwood Rd.

A cherry-red door welcomes you into this Oakwood Road Tudor, and agent John Sinkevich of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty says the charming curb appeal of the 1927 home continues when you walk inside. The three-bedroom home features graceful arches, chair rails and hardwood floors with inlaid accents that complement the Tudor style. Sinkevich says those details give the home a “European flair” that sold the owners on the house when they bought it back in 2003. The home offers an updated eat-in kitchen, a formal living room and formal dining room that Sinkevich says is sized for entertaining. There’s a new marble bathroom and an additional half-bath, a sunny Florida room with built-in bookcases, a walk-up attic and a full basement. Another interesting feature: The wood-burning fireplace is equipped with an insert that enables it to heat up to six rooms of the house. Sinkevich says the location of the home is also a draw — just a quick walk into downtown Huntington. Taxes are $10,077. John Sinkevich, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 917-864-8100

HICKSVILLE

$475,000

49 Fourth St.

When the homeowners updated this 1927 Tudor, they were meticulous in maintaining the home’s original style and allure, says agent Barbara Tomko of Laffey Fine Homes of Woodbury. Tomko says you can still find the 1920s charm in the original windows on both sides of the fireplace in the living room and the handsome stucco, stone and dark wood in the enclosed vestibule. When renovating the kitchen, the owners included striking vintage details such as a tin ceiling and large black-and-white floor tiles, along with the updated counters, cabinets and appliances, Tomko says. There are hardwood floors throughout the four-bedroom home, which offers 21⁄2 baths, a formal dining room and a sitting room. There’s a walk-up attic and a finished basement with tile floors and an outside entrance, and the 60-by-100-foot property features a brick paver patio and a detached garage. Taxes are $10,960. Barbara Tomko and Sharyn Hyman, Laffey Fine Homes of Woodbury, 516-528-7281 and 516-662-9696

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

$879,000

8 Aldershott Ct.

This turreted Tudor combines the classic European style with the luxury and comfort of modern amenities, says agent Kenneth Nugent of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. The 1933 home was designed and built by William Levitt, Nugent says, and the homeowner has maintained all the original architecture in the renovation process. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with Carrera marble and energy efficient, stainless steel appliances. There’s a formal dining room, an oversized living room with a fireplace, and a den with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the backyard. The home offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a master suite, and a “bonus room,” Nugent says, that can be used as a nursery or office. There are hardwood floors throughout, and the basement has been converted into a wood-paneled pub room. There’s a porch, brick-trimmed walkways and patios, and an attached garage on the 70-by-100-foot property, which is equipped with an alarm system and in-ground sprinklers. Taxes are $18,444. Kenneth Nugent, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-410-3244

GARDEN CITY

$945,000

98 Poplar St.

The owner of this Poplar Street Tudor has an artist’s eye, says agent Norma Quigley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and she’s used it to decorate in an inviting way, taking advantage of the home’s architectural features. The exterior is adorned with window boxes and a front door with iron scrollwork. That decorative pattern is mirrored in the original iron railing of the staircase in the formal living room — the owner’s favorite room in the house. Quigley says it’s earned that distinction for the cozy, welcoming feel created by the stone fireplace. Another charming feature is the breakfast nook created by the home’s natural eaves, she says. Quigley describes the 1930 home as “bright and open,” offering four bedrooms and 3 1⁄2 baths. There’s an updated eat-in kitchen, a banquet-sized formal dining room, a den and a finished basement. The 60-by-125-foot property features a brick patio, two-car detached garage and in-ground sprinklers. Taxes are $14,582. Norma Quigley and Nancy Peppard, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-236-7996 and 516-884-0214

MONTAUK

$1,499,000

52 Fairlawn Dr.

It was the colorful history of this Carl Fisher Tudor that attracted the owner, says agent Michele Gosman of Martha Greene Real Estate. Gosman says the home was built in 1923 for the secretary of the famed Montauk developer. It was later purchased by a family that used it as a speakeasy during prohibition, Gosman says, and there’s still a secret room in the basement that was used to store bootlegger rum. The three-bedroom house overlooks a golf course, and Gosman says the home is situated and designed to make the most of the spectacular view. French doors in the renovated kitchen open to a mahogany terrace where you can take in the mature specimen plantings on the .42-acre property and the fairways and water features of the golf course beyond the treeline. The home offers 2 1⁄2 updated bathrooms, a dining area and a living room with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. There’s also an arched stone sitting area that can be used as a mud room. Gosman says the owner preserved unique details of the original home, such as a decorative iron door and stately stone steps during the renovation process, choosing new accents like sconces that were in keeping with the home’s stucco and stone 1920s style. Michele Gosman, Martha Greene Real Estate, 631-335-5102