Kennel clubs, dog shows and adoption events

BROOKHAVEN KENNEL CLUB, Lake Grove, 631-667-0776. Hosts one match show every spring.

GRATEFUL GREYHOUNDS, Belmont Lake State Park, North Babylon, 516-735-5070, gratefulgreys.org Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., lunch, merchandise, events and meet adoptable greyhounds. Fee $15 donation.

LADIES’ KENNEL ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, 631-928-1517, lkaa.org AKC agility trials, Oct. 8-9, Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay, see website for schedule. Fee $10 individual, $20 per car.

LONG ISLAND KENNEL CLUB, 135 High Farms Rd., Old Brookville, longislanddogshows.org, 347-450-5452. May 19-22, AKC conformation show, all-breed dog show, breed showcase, junior showmanship, “My Dog Can Do That” event, Dock Dogs jumping competition, Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay. Fee $10 individual, $20 carload.

NASSAU DOG TRAINING CLUB, 68 Lincoln Rd., Franklin Square, nassaudogtrainingclub.com, 516-250-4312. Oct. 2, AKC obedience trial at Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SAVE-A-PET ANIMAL RESCUE, 608 Rte. 112, Port Jefferson Station, 631-473-6333, saveapetny.org June 18, Hounds on the Sound Dog Walk, Memorial Park, Port Jefferson, 10 a.m., includes, 3k walk with or without your dog, live music, vendors, pet contests (biggest, smallest, best costume, best trick, etc.). Fee $30 (includes T-shirt and gift bag)

SUFFOLK COUNTY KENNEL CLUB, 631-231-6457, suffolkcountykennelclub.org July 31, 9th annual Canine Experience Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Johnland’s Nursing Home, Kings Park. More than 30 breed clubs provide instruction, clinics and demonstrations. Fee Donations appreciated. Oct. 1, 78th annual championship show, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Smithtown Historical Society, Smithtown, agility demonstrations, vendors, conformation competition, education tent. Fee $10 a person, $25 a carload.

SUFFOLK OBEDIENCE TRAINING CLUB, Deer Park, 631-261-6554, suffolkobedience.com June 25-26, Obedience trial, training facility, 60-62 S. Second St., Deer Park. Check website for upcoming events.

WESTBURY KENNEL ASSOCIATION, Westbury, 516-922-3541. Oct. 2, Annual AKC Dog Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay. Includes obedience competition, new and rare breeds showcase, vendors, educational services. Fee $10 a person or $20 a carload.