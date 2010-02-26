Kidsday: Getting a taste of NASCAR

A few months ago, my dad and I went to Dover, Del., to see the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

The racetrack looked like it was in the middle of nowhere, but there was a sea of people. My dad and I had great seats. But one of the coolest things about the race was my dad had a radio to hear what the drivers were saying to their crew chiefs.

I also had fun after the race. My dad and I wanted to get some souvenirs. My dad got a Dale Earnhardt hat and a Dover T-shirt. We also got souvenirs for my mom and sister. He got two T-shirts for my mom and a T-shirt for my sister. But I think I got the best of all. I got my favorite driver Kyle Busch's jacket. The car he drives sponsors M&Ms. So the jacket has M&Ms all around it. His racing suit has the same design on it. The jacket cost $100. What a treat. I get to wear my favorite driver's type of jacket and let people know how much I love M&Ms!





My dog's special tricks

Don't you just love dog tricks? I do! My dog, Toby, can do things that can blow your mind. An example of a trick is sitting like a human. He can sit and read the paper while he drinks coffee. Well, he can't do that, but he can sit like a human.

This is how I taught him. I lifted him up and held him in the air for a little bit. Then he sat. I left him there and he fell back down, so we did it every day and now he can do it on his own. Toby is a Chihuahua-shih tzu mix.

One of my mother's favorite tricks that Toby does is his ballerina dance for food. He stands on his hind legs and twirls around until we feed him.

- Brittany McDaniel, Kidsday Reporter





Game review: My Sims Africa

My Sims Africa (EA Games for the Wii) is so cool! In the game you could collect food and pet the animals, and also you get to be the animals. If you're a zebra, you could pick the food out of the tree. If you're an elephant, you could play ring toss with it. Also, you could travel to different places but you have to unlock special codes to get to those places. You have to buy this game because it's like having a pet.

Rating: 5 out of 5

- Anthony Marrero, Kidsday Reporter





