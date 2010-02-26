Kidsday: Go directly to this Monopoly

I played Monopoly: Family Championship Edition (Hasbro). It is off the hook! The game pieces include a mini car, a hat, a horse, a boot and a boat. It includes a score pad, cars and mini hotels and houses. Best of all, it comes with a trophy for the winner. Try to be the champion to win the trophy! This game takes a long time to play, but it's worth it. There is also a speed version of the game. The object of this game is to buy as many houses or railroads as you can. So, at the end you will have the most points.

Rating 5 (out of 5)

'Wild Times at the Bed and Biscuit'

I read the book "Wild Times at the Bed and Biscuit," by Joan Carris ($15.99, Candlewick Press). Grandpa Bender has his own little farm for mostly animals. He cares for all his animals but is concentrating more on the goose because it needs surgery. Grandpa Bender got a helper, Anna Lee. She helped the other animals while Grandpa Bender did the surgery on the goose. Anna Lee helps Grandpa Bender with the goose too, because doing surgery on the goose is a lot of work. Now that I read the book and I told you a little about it, how about reading it and telling your friends what a good book it is?

Rating 5 out of 5

- Jazmin Rivera, Kidsday Reporter

Video Game: My Fashion Mall

Have you checked out the new game My Fashion Mall for the DS? You have to create a character then play games to earn charms. The more charms you get the more games you unlock. There are also mini games to get more charms. My favorite mini game is making a pizza and making a burger. So, the next time you go in a game store, buy yourself the coolest game - My Fashion Mall! Also try Charm Girls Club: Pajama Party. Nikita Saroopchand gave it a 5-smile rating in her Sunday Kidsday review.

Rating 5

- Suryia Afsar, Kidsday Reporter





Produced by EFFIE THABET'S FIFTH-GRADE CLASS, PS/IS 295,

Queens Village