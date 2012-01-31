Kidsday: Helping the hungry at the INN

The Interfaith Nutrition Network (INN) is a soup kitchen and donation center based in Hempstead. The INN has been feeding the hungry since 1983. It provides food to more than 7,500 people a week at its 19 soup kitchens. It also runs three emergency shelters. The INN is grounded on a simple principle: "Everyone would be treated with dignity and respect."

Anyone who comes to the INN's soup kitchens receives a hot, nutritious meal, a warm welcome and access to whatever additional support services and items are available. Volunteers help out with drives, hand out food, organize supplies and essentials, and serve the food. Or you can just make a donation.

Students, don't be afraid to grab a bunch of friends or family members and help the needy; you'll have fun and help a good cause. Go on the website, the-inn.org, or call 516-486-8506. Remember, all it takes is just one to help another and change lives for the better.





Our St. Pat's carnival

On St. Patrick's Day every year, our school has a carnival in our gym. At the carnival, there are many games such as ring toss, a game when you bet on a number and spin a wheel to see if your number won, and also a game where you throw a ball at six tin cans and hope they fall over.

Another attraction at the carnival is the raffle. At the raffle, you put a ticket with your name on it into a bag next to a prize you want, and if your name gets picked, you win the prize. After you win or lose a game, you get prize tickets. You can use those tickets to get a small prize or for food at the bake sale later in the day. The carnival is a great time to relax and have fun with your friends.

--Kidsday Reporter Vincent Fitzgerald





An environment for building trust

Our eighth-grade class went to the BOCES Environmental Education Center in Brookville. We split up into three groups, and each group did different team-building activities. Each group had an environmentalist, and that person led the groups to all their activities.

We got to do many things, such as the high rope and lifting your team members over a wall. Both of these activities were to help build trust. The point of the field trip was to earn each other's trust. This also was to help us work together in things at school, such as working on the eighth-grade yearbook.

The field trip had a strong effect on us and the whole class. After the trip, we all trust each other and feel that we are one. When we work on the yearbook together, we will have no problem being a team. Your school should do it! Visit them online: nassauboces.org/enviroed.

--Kidsday Reporters Amanda Michel and Jillian Minda