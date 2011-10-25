Kidsday: Spreading joy in song

My teacher, Ellen Meisel, cares a lot about people. Every year, she takes her class to the Little Neck Nursing Home to sing for the elderly during the holiday season. We wanted to sing for the elderly folks to brighten their day.

When we arrived, our music teacher sat down at the piano, and we all got into position next to the piano. We sang holiday songs and some patriotic songs like "God Bless America." All of the people there were clapping to the music and singing along.

After our singing was done, we were invited into another room and they served us cake, cookies and juice. I loved the cookies.

We all took some pictures together which were put into our class video collage. There were plenty of big smiles. We then said goodbye and headed back to Lakeville Elementary.

I will always remember singing to the elderly and making them happy.

Telling time in a snap

Did you ever want a watch that if you slap your wrist with it, both ends of the watch would stick together on your wrist like a bracelet?

Well, here is the watch for you! It is called the SLAP Watch (slapwatch.com -- Big Time Brands).

We know for sure you will like it. We know this because we each own one, and it's amazing when you're in a hurry. You won't waste any time on putting it on, and it is so fashionable because you can take off the face and change the band.

So right now, what you're going to do is go and buy the watch because it's cool. The SLAP Watch will make your day. If you do not like it, then return it.

RATING: 5 of 5

--Kidsday Reporters Kelly Herrera and Justin Lin





Book review: 'The Family Hitchcock'

Do you want an adventure, but you can't seem to find one? Do you like mysteries? Then, read, "The Family Hitchcock," by Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett (Katherine Tegen Books).

I think you will say goodbye to Harry Potter and try this book.

The Hitchcock family travels to France for a house swap. They house swap with the Vadims.

Soon, strange people arrive looking for an object. There's jumping from rooftop to rooftop in the city of Paris. Jump on in with the Hitchcocks on this wild adventure for kids ages 9 and older. This book is a must-have!

RATING: 5 of 5

--Kidsday Reporter Annie Cohen

CLASS OF THE WEEK Ellen Meisel's fourth-grade class, LAKEVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, Great Neck