Shows and concerts that celebrate women in comedy, music and more this month on Long Island 

If you enjoy classic rock, “Sex and the City,” Britney Spears or stand-up comedy, here are four Long Island events to help make your evening a full-on "Ladies Night" out.

JAM OUT WITH FEMMES OF ROCK

Imagine hearing the music of The Who, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Queen where the guitars are replaced by violins. This is the concept from Femmes of Rock starring Bella Electric Strings, which comes to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on March 24. The band features four classically trained violinists, who also sing, fronting a three-piece rock trio performing original arrangements of classic rock songs.

“We’re not your everyday cover band,” says Nina DiGregorio, creator/owner/lead violinist/arranger. “You are going to see a completely different take on rock music utilizing our orchestral background.”

The show’s set list ranges from ‘80s rock like Whitesnake, Mötley Crüe and Guns N’Roses to Southern rock by the Allman Brothers, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The ladies even get interactive with their fans by venturing out into the crowd.

“Some can’t believe that it’s actual violins playing,” says DiGregorio. “But, when we are six-inches from their faces people are like, ‘Wow, they are really playing those notes!’ It adds some credibility.”

ADMISSION $39-$69

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., March 24; 71 E. Main St., Patchogue

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

“SEX N’ THE CITY" PERFORMANCE

Calling all “Sex and the City” fans — check out the new musical parody of the beloved HBO series, simply called, “Sex n’ the City” at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on March 25. The show pokes fun at Carrie Bradshaw and her girlfriends Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte as they work and date in Manhattan.

“We take the characters and pick certain things about them to amplify,” says actress Susie Cruz, who plays Carrie. “The most relatable character is Carrie because she falls in love, gets scared, panics over commitment and always picks the wrong guy.”

The 70-minute show covers the span of the entire TV show and often the crowds tend to get a bit gregarious.

“People are on their feet — crying, laughing and screaming. It’s amazing how responsive they are,” says Cruz. “Sometimes, they’ll boo the Mr. Big character or they’ll shout out at Samantha’s risqué jokes.”

When asked what has kept the show so popular, Cruz says, “The fans not only relate to the characters, but they remember them so fondly. Plus, the humor still carries through today. Everyone can relate to going on a terrible first date. We’ve all been there.”

ADMISSION $59-$79

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., March 25; 71 E. Main St., Patchogue

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

CELEBRATE THE MUSIC OF BRITNEY SPEARS

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will bring back the late ‘90s -early 2000 with a Britney Spears-themed dance party on March 25. DJ Savage will spin Spears tunes along with hits from *NSYNC, Justin Timberlake and the Backstreet Boys.

“This event is a combination of novelty and throwback,” says Ruby Staplehurst, head of marketing. “We felt Britney has the kind of fan base that would get excited for something like this.”

Each song gets a matching video to be presented on a giant video wall and surrounding flatscreens. There will also be a Britney Spears cosplay contest (winner gets a $100 Amazon card) as well as Britney Spears-inspired drinks like The Britney Blue Jean ($15), The Gimme Gimlet ($15) and Toxic Shots ($10). Additionally, guests can shoot selfies with a cutout of Spears in front of a step-and-repeat banner plus take home giveaways such as Britney buttons and stickers.

“Britney Spears is a symbol of our youth,” says Staplehurst. “She’s a total icon.”

ADMISSION $20 ($15 in advance), 21 and over (must present valid ID)

WHEN | WHERE 9 p.m., March 25; 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh

INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com

LAUGH WITH COMEDIAN ERICA RHODES

Those in need of a laugh can look no further than comedian Erica Rhodes, who will headline back-to-back shows at The Brokerage in Bellmore on March 31 and April 1.

“My style is a bit dark, self-effacing and a little bit cerebral,” says Rhodes, 39. “I often take a lot of my own personal struggles and shed some light on it so people aren’t so scared of their own issues.”

Rhodes grew up on a steady diet of stand-up from her heroes Maria Bamford, Mitch Hedberg, Steven Wright and Ellen DeGeneres. But her own trademark is telling it straight on stage.

“I’m painfully honest. I struggle with telling lies,” says Rhodes. “Sometimes people don’t know what to expect from me, but I’m tougher than I look.”

ADMISSION $22, 16 and older

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., March 31, 7 p.m., April 1; 2797 Merrick Rd., Bellmore

INFO 516-781-5233, brokerage.govs.com