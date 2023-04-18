Beach cleanups, films, exhibits and more Earth Day events on Long Island 

If you're looking to get involved this Earth Day, here are environmental organizations to visit and events to attend across Long Island to raise awareness and "go green."

WALK AND BEACH CLEANUP AT HALLOCK STATE PARK PRESERVE

Join the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society to clean up the beach and pick up debris, 10 a.m. Saturdays through May 27; meet at the visitors center. Attendees can also learn how to collect data and how to support marine conservation. Trash pickers and buckets will be provided; bring you own gloves. Admission is free; 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead; parks.ny.gov, 631-315-5475.

EARTH DAY WORK DAY IN GREAT RIVER

Join the Seatuck Environmental Association as a volunteer to safeguard a natural restoration at the site of the former West Brook Pond from 9 a.m. to noon April 21 at West Brook Sports Complex. Free; 1 Wheeler Rd., Great River; seatuck.org, 631-581-6908.

Stony Brook's Wetlands Legacies event focuses on the work of naturalist and ornithologist Robert Cushman Murphy. Credit: The Waterbird Society

WETLANDS LEGACIES: AN EARTH DAY CELEBRATION OF ROBERT CUSHMAN MURPHY

The Earth Day event is focused on the work and life of world-renowned naturalist and ornithologist Robert Cushman Murphy at 10:30 a.m., April 22 at Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Admission is $10, $8 for ages 12 and younger, reservations are required; Dr. Erwin Ernst Marine Conservation Center, West Meadow Preserve, Trustees Rd., Stony Brook; wmho.org, 631-751-2244.

SAMPLE UPCYCLED COOKIES AT UNCLE GIUSEPPE'S MARKETPLACE

Sample chocolate chip upcycled cookies made with repurposed grains from craft breweries and learn about the process of using "spent" grain to make cookies and other snack foods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace (890 Walt Whitman Rd.) in Melville and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace (95 Rte.oute 111) in Smithtown. Free to sample cookie; brewersfoods.com, 631-793-9983.

EARTH DAY CANINE CRAWL AT LENZ WINERY

Bring your dog for a 1-mile course at 11 a.m. April 22 at Lenz Winery. Admission is $40 per dog and includes a tasting flight and a gift for the pup; 38355 Route 25, Peconic, get your tickets at rsvp.lenzwine.com, 631-734-6010.

'CHRONICLES OF A NATURE PHOTOGRAPHER' AT ISLIP ARTS COUNCIL GALLERY

Hear about photographer John P. Cardone's nature experiences that are illustrated in his book of photographs "Chronicles of a Nature Photographer" at 1 p.m., April 22 at Islip Arts Council Gallery. Free; South Shore Mall next to Dick's Sporting Goods; 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore, isliparts.org, 631-888-3525.

EARTH DAY WALK IN BRIDGEHAMPTON WITH TOWN HISTORIAN

Join the Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons and Southampton Town Historian Julie Greene for a moderately paced walk with stops at the Corwith Museum, the Revolutionary Marching Ground, the Rogers House and the windmill on Ocean Road at 10 a.m., April 22. Meet at the Bridgehamtpon Community House. Free; Montauk Highway corner of School Street, Bridgehampton, hahgarden.org, 516-456-1337.

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION AT LI EXPLORIUM

Join the Long Island Explorium and the Brookhaven Town NAACP for an Earth Day presentation, 10 a.m. to noon, April 22. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society will talk about local marine life and lead a beach cleanup. Free, registration required; 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson; longislandexplorium.org, 631-331-3277.

Learn about animals, and maybe spot a hawk, during Sweetbriar Nature Center’s Family Discovery Days in St. James. Credit: Sweetbriar Nature Center/Angela Wichtendahl

KIDS COMMUNITY EARTH DAY CELEBRATION IN ST. JAMES

Enjoy a day focused on Mother Earth with garden tours, learn about animals from Sweetbriar Nature Center, enjoy live music, storytelling and plant sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at Celebrate Park in St. James. Free; Lake Avenue, St. James, celebratestjames.org, 631-984-0201.

EARTH DAY BEACH CLEANUP IN NORTHVILLE

Honor the planet with a beach cleanup removing debris from Long Island Sound in partnership with the Peconic Land Trust and the Surfrider Foundation Eastern, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 22 at Iron Pier Beach. Register in advance; bring work gloves; parking passes will be provided for nonresidents; Free; end of Pier Avenue, Northville, peconiclandtrust.org, 631-283-3195.

'WE ONLY HAVE ONE EARTH' 5K AT EISENHOWER PARK

Celebrate Mother Earth with a run through the paths of Eisenhower Park, 9:30 a.m., April 22. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., $35. Kiddie Fun Run starts at 9 a.m., free; off Hempstead Turnpike, parking lot 2, East Meadow, events.elitefeats.com.

Victoria Craig, left, of Floral Park, a student at Molloy College, at a cleanup of Jones Beach as part of Molloy Sustainability Week. Credit: Jeff Bachner

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION AT JONES BEACH ENERGY AND NATURE CENTER

The Earth Day celebration features family-friendly activities relating to nature, solar and climate change with Brookhaven National Laboratory, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 22 at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center. Free, $8 parking fee; 150 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeachenc.org, 631-344-5917.

FAMILY EARTH DAY CELEBRATION IN HUNTINGTON

Celebrate the planet with arts and crafts, a beekeeping demonstration, e-waste disposal, composting info, paper shredding, an electric vehicle display and more hosted by the Town of Huntington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Manor Farm Park. Free; 210 Manor Rd., Huntington; huntingtonny.gov/earth-day, 631-351-3173.

Volunteers with North Shore Land Alliance spruce up the Roosevelt Community Garden. Credit: Andrea Millwood

COMMUNITY GARDEN CLEANUP IN ROOSEVELT

Work with the North Shore Land Alliance to cleanup a community garden 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22. Free; community service hours will be provided to High School students; 59 E. Fulton Ave., Roosevelt; northshorelandalliance.org, 516-922-1028.

John Turner of the Long Island Pine Barrens Society pauses to look for birds as he leads a hike through the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Credit: Barry Sloan

EARTH DAY AT QUOGUE WILDLIFE

Celebrate nature with guided birding walks, live animal presentations, crafts, environmental exhibits and self-guided kayaking and canoeing on Old Ice Pond, noon to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Free; 3 Old Country Rd., Quogue; quoguewildliferefuge.org, 631-653-4771.

PLANTING FIELDS SPRING 5K

Take a walk or run through the woodland trails as you make your way around Planting Fields at 8:30 a.m. April 22; registration opens at 8 a.m. Fee is $50 day of race, $40 in advance; 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay; plantingfields.org, 516-922-9210.

OBSERVE EARTH DAY AT SANDS POINT PRESERVE

Join a beach cleanup along the shoreline, 10 a.m. to noon April 22. All beach cleanup volunteers receive a free admission. Bring your own gloves; all other materials will be provided; 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org, 516-570-2185.

"Wildman" Steve Brill lead a foraging tour at Sunken Meadow State Park. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

FORAGING WITH 'WILDMAN' STEVE BRILL

Forage and learn history, folklore and more as you look for spring herbs, roots and seaweed including field garlic, bay leaves, wild carrots, mushrooms, sea rocket and rockweed with "Wildman" Steve Brill, 1 p.m., April 23 at Sunken Meadow State Park. Suggested donation is $20, $10 ages younger than 12, must register; meet at the parking benches Field 1, north end of the Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park, wildmanstevebrill.com, 914-835-2153.

LONG BEACH EARTH DAY CLEAN UP

Volunteers will be given garbage bags, protective gloves and garbage pickers to clean the beach at 2 p.m. April 23 starting at Laurelton Boulevard Beach. Free; 300 W. Broadway. Sign up lbcleanup.com.

PATCHOGUE ECO FAIR

Learn how to have a greener home with hands-on activities, vendors and giveaways, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 23 at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St.; Join the Main Street cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon April 23, meet at the Patchogue-Medford Library (cleaning supplies will be given out), 54-60 E. Main St., Patchogue. Attendees can also see the film “Kiss the Ground” followed by a panel discussion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 23 at the Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center; 20 Terry St., Patchogue. Admission is free to all events; eventbrite.com.

Louise Schaffer and Christina Lau work in the garden at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown. Credit: Linda Rosier

EARTH DAY IS EVERYDAY AT SWEETBRIAR NATURE CENTER

Celebrate our planet from 1 to 3 p.m. April 23. The day will include meet and greets with live animals. Admission is $10 for children, $5 for adults; 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown; sweetbriarnc.org, 631-979-6244.

ENVIRONMENT-FOCUSED FILMS AT CINEMA ARTS CENTRE

Screening of two films focused on the environment: "Radioactive: The Women of Three Mile Island" includes a Q&A with director Heidi Hutner and stars, editor and producer of the film at 7 p.m. April 29. Admission is $19; "Kiss the Ground," a film about climate with a post-film, in-theater Zoom discussion with educator Don Smith is at 3 p.m., April 30. Admission is $8; 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610.

NORTH SHORE AUDUBON SOCIETY BIRD WALK

Join the North Shore Audubon Society for a tour through the preserve’s diverse habitats in search of migrating bird species as well as those that thrive there throughout the year, 8 a.m. April 29 at Sands Point Preserve Conservancy. The walk is geared to birders of all levels and experience; binoculars will be provided or bring your own. Free, parking fee: $15; 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; sandspointpreserveconservancy.org, 516-570-2185.

EARTH DAY 5K AT INDIAN ISLAND COUNTY PARK

Join the North Fork Environmental Council's Earth Day 5k walk or run, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 30. Registration fee is $30; Cross River Drive, Riverhead; nfec1.org, 631-298-8880.