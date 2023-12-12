Long Islanders 'Elf' up their holiday season to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary 

The Scopinich family of Seaford began a new holiday tradition last year. Mom Danielle, 40, recreates Buddy the Elf’s breakfast from the 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf” for her 10-year-old daughter, Ava. The dish consists of pasta covered in maple syrup topped with mini marshmallows, M&M’s and rainbow sprinkles.

“It tastes very good; it’s not too sugary,” claims Ava. “When the syrup mixes with the candy it makes it even better.”

“Elf” fans love incorporating elements of the family-friendly film into their holiday activities. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the film starring an oversized elf named Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, who leaves Santa’s workshop in the North Pole and ventures to New York City in search of his biological father.

Victoria Lango, 38, of East Meadow has an annual “Elf” screening with her sons Christopher, 6 and Anthony, 8.

“We all watch the movie together, drink out of our 'Elf' mugs, and make 'Elf' cookies while the kids wear their 'Elf' pajamas,” she says. “My husband thinks I’m crazy.”

Meanwhile, Rebecca Drew, 30, of Franklin Square watches the film three times a week, even when it’s not Christmas.

“It’s been a comfort movie for me,” says Drew, who owns a ton of “Elf” memorabilia and had an “Elf” themed 28th birthday party. “I used to watch it nightly to fall asleep.”

For Greg Rorke, 25, of Huntington, “Elf” is simply his favorite film of all time.

“The minute I saw it I knew it was an instant classic because it never gets old no matter how many times you watch it,” he says. “If it’s on TV, I tune in instantly. That’s how much I love it.”

HOLIDAY CARDS

Leanna Jenkins, 30, of Manorville recreated the candy breakfast scene with her 1-year-old Colton for her 2021 Christmas card.

“Colton went crazy when he saw all the food and ate everything,” says Jenkins. “He’s never seen that much sugar and had a field day.”

Steve Powers, 33, of Miller Place did the same with his 5-year-old son Jack for his Christmas card last year.

“We got to try the spaghetti and syrup concoction. It wasn’t great but no complaints from Jack,” says Powers. “He had full permission to go nuts.”

'ELF'-THEMED EVERYTHING

Amanda and Mike Riccio of Coram are known for their annual “Elf”-themed party, which has been running since 2012 (except for a pandemic break). Guests are asked to arrive in “Elf’d up” attire, there’s a build-your-own pasta bar complete with syrup, M&M’s and various candies plus an “Elf” selfie station where guests hold up cards featuring quotes from the film.

“Every year, we kept adding things to make it more fun and innovative,” says Mike, 41.

Amanda, 39, adds, “This year we are building a walkway leading up to the house that mimics Buddy the Elf’s journey from the North Pole to New York City as the party entrance.”

Julianna Ambrosia, 2, has the "Elf" book read to her every night. Credit: Katie D'Ambrosia

Before she goes to bed, Katie D’Ambrosio, 39, of Levittown reads the “Elf” storybook to her 2-year-old daughter Julianna every night.

“She loves the part when Mr. Narwhal says, ‘Bye buddy! Hope you find your dad,” says D’Ambrosio. “This Christmas she will see the movie for the first time. I think she’s going to go bananas.”

'ELF' ALL MONTH LONG

Starting Dec. 1, Rob Roper, 53, of Glenwood Landing posts a different “Elf” quote on his Facebook page every day leading up to Christmas like “Son of a nutcracker!” or “Santa? I know him!”

“One day I just decided to throw up a quote and suddenly it became my thing,” he says. “People see it and respond. They look forward to it.”

The Wilber family took a cardboard cut-out of Buddy the Elf on vacation with them to Woodloch Pines in Hawley, PA. Credit: Catie Wilber

When Alycia Wilber, 44, of North Merrick, and her family went on vacation to Woodloch Pines in Hawley, Pennsylvania, they brought along a cardboard cutout of Buddy the Elf.

“We put him everywhere and took pictures like behind the front desk when people were checking in and when we won Cupcake Wars,” says Wilber. “Each picture was posted on Instagram and everyone loved it.”

DRESSING UP LIKE BUDDY

Several folks like to cosplay as Buddy the Elf in various capacities.

Doug and Tina Walsh of Massapequa Park dressed up as Buddy and Jovie from the film to surprise their kids while trimming the tree.

“I thought it would be cute,” says Doug, 50. “It started off as a surprise, but now they expect it.”

Bus driver James Fehling, 52, of Sound Beach likes to surprise his elementary school kids a week before Christmas break by arriving to pick them up dressed as Buddy the Elf.

“I don’t know who got a bigger kick out of it, the kids or their parents,” he says. “Who doesn’t love a 52-year-old guy standing 6 foot 6 inches tall in yellow tights?”

John Covais, 40, of Sayville portrays Buddy the Elf for the Sayville Fire Department. Credit: Allyson Badolato

Local firefighter John Covais, 40, of Sayville rides the firetruck giving out candy to kids in the neighborhood the weekend before Christmas for the Sayville Fire Department holiday ride.

“We start at 10 a.m. and drive around one side of the town and then go to the other side of town till 9 p.m.,” he says. “I really enjoy it.”

Claire Gallo likes to dress up as Buddy the Elf for Halloween at costume parties and at work.

“No matter what age people are, they can all identify with Buddy,” she says. “I even have the same day-and-year birthday as Will Ferrell. We are the exact same age.”