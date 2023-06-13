17 things to do this Father's Day weekend

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Father's Day, this weekend is packed with things to do. From live entertainment to a day at sea, here are things to do with dad, grandpa and the whole family.

THINGS TO DO

Try the belly flop contest at Splish Splash

Splish Splash will host a Belly Flop contest June 17. Credit: Splish Splash Water Park

Think your dad has what it takes to win a belly flop contest? Sign him up and see at 1 p.m. June 17 (rain date: June 18). Admission is $69.99, $64.99 children 48 inches or shorter, free for children younger than 2; 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton; splishsplash.com, 631-727-3600.

See a car show and experience thrills at Adventureland

See some classic, vintage and collectible autos on display at a Cars and Coffee car show in the parking lot. A coffee truck will be in the parking lot with drinks to purchase, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 18. Free; If you want to enter the park, it’s open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.,, admission is $46.99 for ages 2-24 and $36.99 for ages 25 and older, free younger than 2; 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale; adventureland.us, 631-694-6868.

Have a home run day with dad at the Long Island Museum

“Home Fields: Baseball Stadiums of Long Island and New York City” features memorabilia from Ebbets Field,, Shea and Yankee Stadiums, while a second exhibit, “Picturing America’s Pastime,” developed by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and contains baseball photographs, noon to 5 p.m. June 18. Museum hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Stony Brook. $10, free younger than 6; 1200 Route 25A; longislandmuseum.org, 631-751-0066.

Dads get in free at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium

Dads accompanied by their child are admitted free on Father’s Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Browse exhibits and see resident sea animals. $7, $5 ages 3-12, 1660 Route 25A; cshfishhatchery.org, 516-692-6768.

See a polo match

Watch tournament matches with world-class athletes along with music by a DJ, halftime tradition of “treading the field” for all spectators, photo-ops, meet and greet players and more, 4 p.m. June 17 at the Bethpage Polo Field at Bethpage State Park. Admission for lawn seating starts at $20; grandstand tickets start at $28 and VIP tickets for the Polo Club tent is $200 and includes open bar and bites; Bethpage State Park, Plainview Road and Manchester Drive, Bethpage, meadowbrookpoloclub.com.

FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

Play games and hop on rides at Fun Fest

The festival includes rides, games and carnival food, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 25 at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood. There will be music by pop-rock Long Island band, A Second Life at 8:30 p.m. on June 17. $5; individual ride tickets start at $1.50; $35 POP ride bracelet, longislandfunfest.com, 866-666-3247.

Go to a Father's Day car show and swap meet in Merrick

This is a non-judged car show featuring food for sale and craft vendors, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the LIRR station in Merrick. Free, $15 car registration in advance, $20 day of show; Hewlett and Merrick Avenues, 516-937-7800.

Attend the annual Strawberry Festival in Massapequa

Enjoy local strawberries along with live entertainment, children’s activities including face painting, raffles, craft vendors and tours of Old Grace Church, the Elbert Floyd-Jones cottage and the Delancey Floyd-Jones library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at the Historical Society of the Massapequas. Free; 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, massapequahistoricalsociety.org.

See exhibits, buy gifts and enjoy live music at Kings Park Day festival

The Kings Park Day street fair features more than 130 exhibitors, plus live music, food vendors and more. Credit: Cathy DePasquale

The street fair features more than 130 exhibitors, live music and food vendors. You’ll find one-of a kind gifts for dad including, bird houses, art, photography and more, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at the library municipal parking lot. Free; 1 Main St., Kings Park, depasmarket.com, 631-846-1459.

Have a sweet time at the Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival

Enjoy strawberry season with hundreds of berries for sale, along with live entertainment, and arts and crafts. Festival runs: 4 to 11 p.m. June 14-15; 5 to 11 p.m. June 16; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18, Mattituck; Strawberry Queen crowning and strawberry shortcake eating contest on June 17, fireworks and live music, June 16-17; it all begins with strawberry hulling on June 14 with free admission $5; Father’s Day is free admission for dads; 1175 Rte. 48; Mattituck, mattituckstrawberryfestival.com.

ON THE WATER

Join the Long Island Indigenous Perspective Paddle Tour in Southampton

Learn about the indigenous history of the area, the people, plants and animals in Southampton during a kayak tour. Credit: Connor Flanagan

Paddle inside North Sea Harbor and learn about the indigenous history of the area, the people, plants and animals. You can bring your own kayak or use a free rental. Meet at 8 a.m. June 17, paddle from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in Southampton. Reservations required. $40, free younger than 17; 1640 Conscience Point Rd.; southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494.

Catch fish on the Peconic Star Fleet

Go fishing with dad aboard the Peconic Star III beginning at 7:30 a.m. June 18, rain or shine in Greenport. $125 includes rod, reel, tackle and bait, $65 for ages 15 and younger. Register in advance; meet on the dock at 103 Third St., peconicstarfishing.com, 631-522-2002.

Take an Atlantis Explorer Cruise

Travel the Peconic River on an interactive educational two-hour eco tour with dad aboard the Atlantis Explorer, 12:30 or 3:30 p.m. June 18 in Riverhead. $40 per person, $5 ages 2 and younger, 431 E. Main St.; longislandaquarium.com, 631-208-9200, ext. 426.

Party on the Paddle Pub

Take a two-hour trip onboard the Paddle Pub Long Island vessel, includes a dance floor and music. Bring your own beverages, ice and coolers provided, paddle at your leisure, meet your party host at noon or 2:30 p.m. on June 18 in Patchogue. $64 per person ages 21 and older; 325 River Ave., must reserve, paddlepub.com, 631-778-1433. Other locations include Huntington and Port Jefferson.

SEE A SHOW

Junior Marvin and The Legendary Wailers rock out at The Paramount

Junior Marvin & the Wailers are performing at The Paramount at 8 p.m. June 17. Credit: Junior Marvin

The guitarist performs with The Legendary Wailers, 8 p.m. June 17. Tickets start at $32.75; 370 New York Ave., Huntington; paramountny.com, 631-673-7300.

The Stylistics take the stage at The Suffolk

The Stylistics will perform at 8 p.m. June 16 at The Suffolk. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Sipa USA / Alamy Stock Photo

The ‘70s singing group performs with original members Airrion Love and Herb Murrell along with Jason Sharp and Grammy-Award winning former lead vocalist of the Temptations, Barrington “Bo” Henderson, 8 p.m. June 16. Tickets range $69-$89; 118 E. Main St., Riverhead; thesuffolk.org, 631-727-4343.

Last chance to see 'Rock of Ages' at The Argyle Theatre

Last weekend to see the Tony-Award winning musical stage production, 7:30 p.m. June 16, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 17 and 2 p.m. June 18. Tickets range $59-$79; 34 W. Main St., Babylon; argyletheatre.com, 844-631-5483.

See the Shakespeare Festival at the Vanderbilt Museum

Bring a picnic and enjoy a performance of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” presented by the Carriage House Players, 8 p.m. June 16 and 7 p.m. June 18. $20, $15 children younger than 12; 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579.