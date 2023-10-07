Maritime Festival rescheduled in Greenport

After residuals from Tropical Storm Ophelia caused the cancellation of the 33rd annual Maritime Festival in Greenport last month, the village is ready to relaunch on Oct. 21 and 22.

“The decision to cancel was very hard and emotional. This has never happened in 33 years. The storm came up very quickly. But, it was the right decision,” says Tracy Orlando, executive director of the East End Seaport Museum and a festival committee member. “Our local businesses depend on our festival as the final push before the long winter months.”

Expect a sea of pirates, mermaids and other nautical creatures to take over the historic seaport district as a parade (11 a.m, Oct. 21) is followed by a costume contest at Mitchell Park.

A series of kayak races will get everyone’s blood pumping on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. from Mitchell Park Beach with registration beginning at 2 p.m. Teams of two follow a routed course on the water around a series of buoys.

New this year will be the inaugural Cardboard Regatta on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. where contestants build boats out of cardboard and duct tape then race them on the water off Mitchell Park Beach.

Kids can go fishing during the Snapper Contest on Oct. 22 at the dock behind the East End Seaport Museum on Third Street. Groups are broken down into ages 8 and younger at 1 p.m. and ages 9-16 at 2 p.m.

A series of activities will take place on both days at Mitchell Park including local band Bangers & Mash, an antique boat display and Captain Kidd’s Alley where children can make nautical crafts plus have a chance to unlock Captain Kidd’s treasure chest for a prize.

Local restaurants will set up booths and a series of food trucks make up a food court on Third Street off Main Street. Meanwhile more than 100 vendors sell handmade and nautical items along Front Street and Main Street.

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free; $15 registration fee applies to the Cardboard Regatta; 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.