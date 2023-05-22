Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach 2023: What to know and how to watch

This year’s Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach promises to be a roaring good time whether you watch the high-flying stunts and aerobatics by top-flight military and civilian performers from the beach, boardwalk or a nearby park or partyboat.

The airborne extravaganza held Memorial Day weekend at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh features all five branches of the service including headliners the Air Force Thunderbirds marking their ninth appearance and the U.S. Navy Growler Air Show Team thundering through its Long Island debut.

“We’re going to bring the noise and be as loud as we can,” says Lt. Cody Brown, 33, of Yorktown, Virginia.

Brown pilots one of two E/A-18G “Growler” Electronic Attack aircraft, which will be flying as low as 200 feet, at speeds up to 700 mph, in thrilling maneuvers with a vintage U.S. Navy warbird.

“We’re really excited to do a show in New York because flying over the ocean showcases the aircraft a little bit more in its natural element,” says Lt. Mitch Lopes, 30, of Simi Valley, who’s piloting the other Growler.

When is the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach?

The Bethpage Air Show in Wantagh will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. The $10 parking fee per car can be paid at the parking field. Parking is free for Empire Pass holders. No other tickets are required to attend the show.

Who's performing at the Jones Beach Bethpage Air Show?

The Air Force Thunderbirds headline with the U.S. Navy Growler Air Show Team making its debut. This year’s military performers also include the United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the United States Marines F-35b Demo Team and the United States Coast Guard Search and Rescue. The civilian performers range from the American Airpower Museum Warbirds, the Civilian Air Patrol and the Skytypers Airshow Team to aerobatic flyer David Windmiller, aerial demonstration pilot Mike Goulian, retired U.S. Air Force pilot Ed Hamill and the Farmingdale State College Flying Rams.

How can I watch the Jones Beach Bethpage Air Show?

Here are alternate ways to watch the big show if you want to steer clear of the Jones Beach traffic.