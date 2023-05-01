Watch the Kentucky Derby at these Long Island restaurants and bars

The 149th Kentucky Derby horse race will take place May 6 at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, but you can catch the roughly two-minute spectacle (1¼ miles long) on NBC from noon to 7:30 p.m. Dress your best and cheer on your favorite horse at local restaurants and bars holding watch parties equipped with food and drink specials, raffles, best-hat contests and more.

BOURBON AT BELMONT ON DERBY DAY

You’ll find a variety of bourbon to enjoy with unlimited tastings, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Belmont Park (must be 21 and older). Admission is $75, $15 designated drivers. Admission at 11 a.m. to the racetrack is included with ticket price to watch all of the day’s races including the Kentucky Derby; fourth floor in the Clubhouse, 2150 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, bourbonatbelmont.com, 631-940-7290.

KENTUCKY DERBY DAY IN FIRE ISLAND

Head to the barrier beach and watch the thoroughbreds run the Kentucky Derby at a celebration that includes food and beverages, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Fire Island Beach Hotel. Tickets are $150; 25 Cayuga Walk, Ocean Bay Park, thefibh.com, 631-583-8000. Ferries available from Bay Shore, fireislandferries.com.

KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY IN PORT JEFFERSON

Enjoy the Kentucky Derby in your racing finest with food and drink specials, 2 to 6 p.m. at Spycoast. Admission is $100; 140 E. Main St., Port Jefferson, eventbrite.com, 631-509-5987.

RUN FOR THE ROSES IN WESTHAMPTON

Fedoras, fascinators and hats are welcome at a Kentucky Derby party with outdoor screens, hors d’oeuvres and cocktail hour that includes Mint Julep, 3 to 6:45 p.m. at Fauna. Admission is $100; 6 Parlato Dr., Westhampton Beach, faunawhb.com, 631-299-3500.

DERBY DAY AT THE OAR

Dress in your derby best and head out for some drink specials to celebrate the Run for the Roses, starting at 11:30 a.m. at The Oar. Drink specials start at $8; 264 West Ave., Patchogue, theoar.com, 631-654-8266.