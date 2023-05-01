Things to DoLong Island Events

Watch the Kentucky Derby at these Long Island restaurants and bars

NYC resident Josephine Tone and Ofa Raass of the Bay Area in California, show off their stylish hats at Belmont Park in Elmont in June 2022.  Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Lynn Petrylynn.petry@newsday.com

The 149th Kentucky Derby horse race will take place May 6 at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, but you can catch the roughly two-minute spectacle (1¼ miles long) on NBC from noon to 7:30 p.m. Dress your best and cheer on your favorite horse at local restaurants and bars holding watch parties equipped with food and drink specials, raffles, best-hat contests and more.

BOURBON AT BELMONT ON DERBY DAY

You’ll find a variety of bourbon to enjoy with unlimited tastings, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Belmont Park (must be 21 and older). Admission is $75, $15 designated drivers. Admission at 11 a.m. to the racetrack is included with ticket price to watch all of the day’s races including the Kentucky Derby; fourth floor in the Clubhouse, 2150 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, bourbonatbelmont.com, 631-940-7290.

KENTUCKY DERBY DAY IN FIRE ISLAND

Head to the barrier beach and watch the thoroughbreds run the Kentucky Derby at a celebration that includes food and beverages, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Fire Island Beach Hotel. Tickets are $150; 25 Cayuga Walk, Ocean Bay Park, thefibh.com, 631-583-8000. Ferries available from Bay Shore, fireislandferries.com.

KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY IN PORT JEFFERSON

Enjoy the Kentucky Derby in your racing finest with food and drink specials, 2 to 6 p.m. at Spycoast. Admission is $100; 140 E. Main St., Port Jefferson, eventbrite.com, 631-509-5987.

RUN FOR THE ROSES IN WESTHAMPTON 

Fedoras, fascinators and hats are welcome at a Kentucky Derby party with outdoor screens, hors d’oeuvres and cocktail hour that includes Mint Julep, 3 to 6:45 p.m. at Fauna. Admission is $100; 6 Parlato Dr., Westhampton Beach, faunawhb.com, 631-299-3500. 

DERBY DAY AT THE OAR

Dress in your derby best and head out for some drink specials to celebrate the Run for the Roses, starting at 11:30 a.m. at The Oar. Drink specials start at $8; 264 West Ave., Patchogue, theoar.com, 631-654-8266.

