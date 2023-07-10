10 concerts to see this weekend on Long Island

Long Island stages are heating up this summer with fresh acts and tribute bands calling back to performers listened to by generations.

“We love and grew up with the music we play, and we take pride furthering the resurgence of emo/pop punk,” explains Lou Peragine, a Lindenhurst native who helps provide vocals and plays guitar with The Warped Tour Band.

The local tribute supergroup, featuring members of area cover bands All The Blink Things (a Blink 182 tribute) and Dookie (a Green Day cover band), is currently touring the Northeast. All three bands will be performing at The Suffolk July 14 for the It’s Not a Phase Fest.

When asked whether the crowds he’s seeing these days are about nostalgia or an early 2000s sound resurgence, he says that it’s “a little of both."

"The nostalgia is definitely a thing for the elder emos, as they get into their 30s,” he says, but, “we still see a lot of the next generation discovering this music just now, and that’s great to see too.”

Throw on your favorite band T-shirt and head to one of these venues to hear some familiar tunes or discover something new:

It’s Not a Phase Fest

The Warped Tour Band, a Long Island-based musical act that covers emo and punk hits from the early 2000s. The group will be performing at The Suffolk theater in Riverhead on July 14 as part of a larger bill titled “It’s Not A Phase Fest." Credit: Drew Arifakis

Relive your emo, punk glory days with tributes to all your favorite bands like Green Day, Taking Back Sunday and Blink 182. The concert is a tribute to the '90s Vans Warped Tour punk-rock festival, where cover bands performed popular songs from the late '90s through the early 2000s.

More info July 14 at 8 p.m.; tickets start at $20; 118 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org.

'Escape to Margaritaville'

The cast of "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical play being held at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport from July 13 through Aug. 27, Credit: John W. Engeman Theater

Beyond millennials, Parrotheads and Boomers alike are also privy to a special kind of tribute experience, as the John W. Engeman Theater is currently presenting “Escape to Margaritaville,” a play based on the music of Jimmy Buffett. Rich Dolce, co-owner and producing artistic director for the show, adds that another reason to see the show is, “Our lobby bar opens one hour prior to each performance and 30 minutes before curtain up,” and during that time “guests can enter the theater, and walk on stage to purchase a frozen margarita or piña colada, take a selfie and be up and close to the set.” As for Buffet tunes, audiences can look forward to songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere" and “Margaritaville.”

More info July 13 through Aug. 27; $80. Thursday-Friday shows start at 8 p.m., Saturdays 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; 250 Main St., Northport; 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com.

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight will take the stage at NYCB Theatre at Westbury. Credit: Getty Images for Hospital for Special Surgery/Eugene Gologursky

The "Empress of Soul," 79, winner of seven Grammy Awards and nominated 22 times,is still singing live. She’ll be taking the stage at NYCB Theatre at Westbury, where she will perform in the round.

More info July 14 at 7:30 p.m.; tickets start at $84; 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury; 516- 334-0800, westburymusicfair.org.

Sam Hunt

Country singer Sam Hunt will perform some of his top hits during the “Summer on The Outskirts Tour” at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Credit: Getty Images/Hubert Vestil

More than just a five-time Grammy Award-nominated country musician, Hunt is known to include bits of hip-hop and R&B in his sound. His Summer on The Outskirts Tour will be stopping by Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater with opening acts Brett Young and Lily Rose.

More info July 14 at 7:30 p.m.; tickets start at $59; 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh; 516-221-1000, livenation.com.

Unforgettable Fire and Fix You

The current line-up of the U2 tribute band Unforgettable Fire, which has been covering the music of U2 in live shows since 1995. The band will be playing The Paramount in Huntington on July 14, 2023. Photo Credit: GEORGE Levesanos Credit: /GEORGE Levesanos

Performing as a U2 tribute band since 1995, Unforgettable Fire (which still features its original drummer George Levesanos) will be performing at The Paramount in a two-band night also starring Fix You, a Coldplay cover act that performs internationally.

More info July 14 at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $18.; 370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631- 673-7300, paramountny.com.

Hunter Hayes

The country rocker will perform on the East End at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

More info July 15 at 8 p.m.; tickets start at $146; 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org.

Jim Morrison Celebration

Starring notable Morrison-esque vocalist Dave Brock and his band Wild Child, the West Coast-based act will be appearing at The Paramount to recreate a live Doors concert; Port Jefferson-based band Memphis Crawl is also on the bill.

More info July 15 at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $15; 370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631- 673-7300, paramountny.com.

Kidz Bop

Hear some of today's hits at the family-friendly KIDZ BOP concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Credit: Getty Images/Scott Legato

Starring a group of young performers covering popular hits like “As It Was,” “About That Time” and “Anti-Hero, the Never Stop Live North American tour will make its Long Island appearance at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

More info July 15 at 6 p.m.; tickets start at $ 29.50; 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh; 516-221-1000, livenation.com.

Fiesta Latina

Eignar Renteria Serna and Willys del Arka of Orquesta Guayacan will perform at the Fiesta Latina at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. Credit: FilmMagic/Johnny Louis

Celebrate Columbian music with multi-acts at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. The festival will feature salsa band Guayacán Orquesta, urbano singer Leo Bash, vallenato group Binomio De Oro De América and cumbia musicians La Sonora Dinamita, DJ Pereira and DJ Camilo.

More info July 15 at 3 p.m.; tickets start at $29.50; Ski Run Ln., Farmingville; 631-542-5423, champbaldhill.com.



The Reggae Vibrations Tour

Richard Daley,Stephen "Cat" Coore,A.J. Brown and Norris "Noriega" Webb of Third World perform at Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park Bandshell. Credit: WireImage/Al Pereira

Starring The Legendary Wailers, The Skatalites (nominated for two Grammy Awards) and Third World (nominated for nine Grammys), attendees will be privy to a bevy of classic reggae songs at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

More info July 16 at 8 p.m.; tickets start at $125; 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org.